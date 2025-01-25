Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop To Present SISTER SUFFRAGISTS AND THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (FSWW), in partnership with Zoomcatchers and The Billie Holiday Theatre, has announced an upcoming play reading of Sister Suffragists & The Harlem Hellfighter by Sheila Bassoppo-Moyo, directed by Byron Saunders. Produced by Kimberly S. Gunn with Executive Producer Garland Thompson, Jr.

The virtual reading will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM PST | 3:00 PM CST | 4:00 PM EST (US & Canada). Online Zoom Webinar hosted by Zoomcatchers. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/sistersuffragistsandtheharlemhellfighter. For More Information: www.thefsww.org.

This historical drama breathes life into the extraordinary activism of three African American suffragists, Victoria Clay Haley, Madame C.J. Walker, and Ida B. Wells, and their profound connection to Sergeant Henry Johnson of the Harlem Hellfighters. Set in early 20th-century St. Louis, the play delves deep into the intersection of racial justice, women's rights, and wartime heroism.

Audiences will witness these fearless women navigate the dual battles of securing the 19th Amendment and confronting systemic racism as they work to amplify Sergeant Henry Johnson's story of valor and expose the U.S. military's discriminatory treatment of Black soldiers.

There will be a moderated critique session immediately following the reading, where attendees will have the unique opportunity to provide feedback directly to the playwright.

Featuring: CANDESS TAYLOR as Victoria Clay Haley, Odysseus Bailer as Sergeant Henry Johnson, ADRIENNE CARLOTTA as Sarah Breedlove, aka Madame CJ Walker, Vicki Ross-NORRIS as Ida B. Wells, VICTOR D'WAYNE LITTLE as James Haley, SABRINA MARABITO as Edna Fischel Gellhorn, HELENE GALEK as Mrs. Cynthelia Knefler, PATTI VAN TASSEL as Kate Gordon, and JON HAYDEN as Narrator / Hotel Manager.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

Sheila Bassoppo-Moyo Sheila Bassoppo-Moyo is a healthcare coordinator at the St. Louis Area Agency on Aging (SLAAA), dedicated to supporting the senior community in St. Louis. Her academic background includes research on music as social commentary and its role in identity formation, as well as studies in higher and adult education focusing on learning styles, assessment, finance, and issues of race, class, and gender. Sheila has been involved in drama therapy initiatives, such as "An Independent Christmas Carol" at the Independence Center. She has participated in discussions on the benefits of role-playing and playback theatre in senior living. She is passionate about making a positive impact in the lives of seniors, striving to ensure they remain visible and valued in society.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR:

Byron C. Saunders is an arts management consultant, actor, director, producer, dramaturg, historian, and civil rights activist with a career advancing artists and organizations through grants, marketing, and capacity building. Highlights include producing Simon Says for the Playbill Virtual Theater Festival, directing The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, and leading institutions like the Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum and the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, which earned an Obie Award under his direction. As host of The BCS Experience, he explored African American history, arts, and politics, earning accolades such as the NAACP Community Service Award and the Queens Preservation Award for his commitment to community and cultural preservation.

ABOUT THE Frank Silvera WRITERS' WORKSHOP (FSWW):

Founded in 1973 by playwright Garland Lee Thompson, Sr., actor-director Morgan Freeman, actor-director Billie Allen Henderson, and journalist Clayton Riley, the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop continues to be one of the most important platforms dedicated to nurturing the voices of emerging and established Black playwrights. Over the years, FSWW has provided a vital space for writers of color to develop, present, and refine their work. With a mission to empower underrepresented artists in the theatre industry, FSWW offers resources, including script development, staged readings, and feedback from seasoned theatre professionals. Celebrating its ongoing 50th anniversary this season, FSWW remains committed to fostering diverse voices and bridging cultural divides through the power of storytelling. www.thefsww.org

Founded in 1972, the Billie Holiday Theatre is one of the most prominent arts organizations dedicated to the African American experience. Located in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the theatre has been a cultural cornerstone for the Black community, presenting stories that reflect the richness and diversity of African American life. The Billie Holiday Theatre continues to produce thought-provoking and socially relevant works that resonate with audiences in Brooklyn and beyond. www.thebillieholiday.org

ABOUT ZOOMCATCHERS.US:

Zoomcatchers.us is a virtual event production company specializing in high-quality online and hybrid events. They offer end-to-end support for productions ranging from corporate meetings to creative live performances, ensuring seamless technical execution and engaging experiences for both presenters and audiences. With a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of the unique needs of virtual productions, Zoomcatchers continues to be a trusted partner for live-streamed performances and interactive digital events.