Francine Pascal, Writer of Broadway's GEORGE M!, Dies at 92

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that writer and author Francine Pascal has died at age 92. Pascal is best known for writing the Sweet Valley High series of books. However, she also had ties to Broadway.

Pascal and her husband, John, wrote the Broadway musical George M!, along with her brother Michael Stewart. George M! is a Broadway musical based on the life of George M. Cohan, who was known as "The Man Who Owned Broadway." Music and lyrics were by George M. Cohan himself, with revisions for the musical by Cohan's daughter, Mary Cohan. The musical opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on April 10, 1968, and closed on April 26, 1969, after 433 performances and 8 previews.

Additionally, she worked to rewrite the script for the Mack & Mabel musical, originally by her brother, Michael Stewart.

Pascal was best known for creating the Sweet Valley series of young adult novels, most notably Sweet Valley High which later was made into a popular television series. There were also several spin-offs, including The Unicorn Club and Sweet Valley University.