James Morgan Steps Down as Producing Artistic Director at The York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company's James Morgan has resigned from his duties, effective immediately. Morgan was appointed as Producing Artistic Director in 1997, James Morgan and The York have focused on “bringing musicals to life” in its Mainstage Series—most of them world, American, or New York premieres—by some of the field’s most esteemed creators and launching the careers of many talented new writers.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the York Theatre Company, we wish James Morgan well in his future endeavors,” stated Jim Kierstead, York Board President. “We will soon be announcing plans for a future filled with diversity, talent, and musical theater in order to continue our long legacy of supporting artists of all backgrounds.”

The York Theatre Company Board of Directors includes W. David McCoy (Chairman), Jim Kierstead (President), Riki Kane Larimer (Vice President), Molly Pickering Grose (Secretary), Gerald F. Fisher (Treasurer), Bernard Carragher, Timothy F. Collins, Alan Govenar, Laurence Holzman, Katherine Huang, Joan T. Mischo, Charlotte Rosenblatt, Joan Ross Sorkin, Debra Walton, and Claudia Zahn.

Comments