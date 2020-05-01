Former Child Actors Mackenzie Phillips, Mindy Cohn, Glenn Scarpelli, and Jill Whelan Shared Their Audition Stories on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Thursday night (8pm) with the Child Stars of TV reunion featuring Mackenzie Phillips (Julie Cooper on "One Day At A Time"), Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris on "One Day At A Time"), Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green on "The Facts of Life") and Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing on "The Love Boat").

Seth began with the question for everyone, "How did you get the gig?"

Mindy was the first to share her audition story. "I went to an all-girls private school up in Bel Air and Norman Lear and Charlotte Rae and Norman's protege Alan Horn...came up to my school to try and authenticate script for FACTS OF LIFE which was gonna be spin-off of DIFFERENT STROKES and I was one of the kids that got taken out of class, very grateful, and we were talking and Charlotte said 'you're just delightful, you remind me of one of my best friends in high school, Natalie. And that was that and the next day I got a call from the headmaster and he said 'I think they're gonna write a part for you in the show they're doing. You might need to call your parents."

Next, Jill answered, "I was doing another series before called FRIENDS, but it's not the FRIENDS that you know...This FRIENDS was a pilot that Aaron Spelling did and it was about three young kids and then when that show didn't make it I guested as the part of Vicki on LOVE BOAT...he used to do that with all the people in his acting corral. He'd have them all guest on LOVE BOAT at some point. When FRIENDS wasn't picked up after the pilot, he brought me back to LOVE BOAT."

Glenn added, "I actually had Valerie Bertaneli to thank for getting on the show. She came to see me, I was on Broadway with Al Pacino in Richard III when I was twelve years old and she came to see the show and I had met her doing a pilot...when I was actually ten years old, and she saw the show and I brought her backstage to meet Al Pacino and as we're walking out of the stage door, she said Glenn if there's anything I can ever do for you just let me know. Cut to now I'm fourteen years old and they're casting for Alex on ONE DAY AT A TIME and I called her...she said 'Oh my gosh you'd be perfect! Bonnie wants a kid with theatre credits...so this would be absolutely perfect...' I had the audition and they flew me out two days later...I was there on a Thursday, we started rehearsing on Monday and I never looked back."

Mackenzie then told her audition story, "I didn't audition. I was coming off of American Graffiti and a bunch of TV movies and I went in to meet Norman and he didn't have me read. He just sat there with me and he said 'close your eyes...' I closed my eyes and he said 'I just want you to know that therapy is the backbone of the American Family.' And then he said 'your face is so beautiful in repose. And then Bonnie Franklin was like 'Mackenzie Phillips? She can't play my daughter. She's too old!' They said 'Bonnie, she's sixteen.' And she said oh ok!'"

Later, Seth and James surprised Glenn with an appearance by his good friend, Danielle Brisebois from ARCHIE BUNKER'S PLACE.

Danielle spoke about what it was like working with Carroll O'Connor. "He was wonderful, he was kind, I just loved everything about him and we completely connected. Not only did we connect but he respected me as well as an actor."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You