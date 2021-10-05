Flooding Temporarily Closes SHOWSTOPPERS! SPECTACULAR COSTUMES FROM STAGE & SCREEN

Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, the acclaimed interactive costume exhibition in the heart of Times Square, will be temporarily closed due to flooding. Organizers hope that the Exhibition, which benefits the already beleaguered custom costume industry in NYC, will reopen next week. Showstoppers! is scheduled to run through October 31, 2021.

"In true 2021 fashion, we're now dealing with a massive leak in the space, temporarily closing a project whose only goal was to raise money for an industry already hard hit by the pandemic," Brian Blythe, Founding Member of the Costume Industry Coalition, commented. "Luckily, most of the costumes were spared, and we're lucky enough to have the expertise of Winzer Cleaners, CIC member and Dry Cleaner to Broadway. We've proven our resilience over and over again since the entertainment industry shutdown began. We will pick ourselves up, literally dry ourselves off, and reopen as soon as possible."

To make a donation, buy tickets or get updates on the Exhibition's reopening, visit ShowstoppersNYC.com. All proceeds will continue to raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which remains one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.

ABOUT SHOWSTOPPERS!

Designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space (formerly the home of Modell's) features more than 100 of the industry's most beautiful and complex garments. Confirmed displays include costumes from Broadway, Off Broadway and National Tours, including A Soldier's Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Wicked; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Dickinson" and "Saturday Night Live"; Film's Respect and No Time to Die, along with costumes from the dance world (including American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet and San Francisco Ballet), Opera, Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Line, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Broadway Bares and more.

Showstoppers! spotlights the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, and pulls back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them, and infuse much-needed vitality back into the Theatre District. As guests make their way through the exhibition, not only can they see the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen far away on stage or screen, but they can watch and interact with costume makers and experts demonstrating their techniques and skills on-site, getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at the project.

Also on display are two costumes from the CIC Pattern Project, a project launched as a fundraiser that allows people to buy and print original patterns from iconic costumes to make at home. The project launched with a Hamilton-inspired spencer jacket designed by Tony Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, with the pattern developed by the team at Tricorne, Inc. The just-launched second pattern is a Midge Maisel cocktail dress from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The show's Emmy Award-winning costume designer, Donna Zakowska, designed the dress; the pattern was developed by Eric Winterling, Inc. Both patterns were digitized by Gene Mignola, are available for purchase on Etsy. ,

Showstoppers! is produced by the Costume Industry Coalition and Artisans Guild of America, in partnership with Madison International Realty, Kaplen Brothers Fund, No Guarantees, Kevin Duda Productions and Thinc Design.

For more information and to purchase tickets to this special event, please click here: ShowstoppersNYC.com.