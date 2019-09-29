Female Jewish Playwright Creates A Brand New World Through Theater

Up-and-coming female playwright Georgeta Rae's new Dystopian piece "aciremA" shows us what the country might look like if we continue down the political and social path we're currently on. It is set for its NYC debut in 2020.

It is 2059 aciremA where we have progressed technology with regressed mindsets. Following the 2057 extermination of the majority of the Jewish population, mental institutions are reformed to incarcerate those who are "different" from aciremA's new form of government. Aletta, a young Jewish artist meets Brenston, a boy on the autism spectrum while in the institution. As their friendship grows, Brenston shows Aletta the world in the way he sees it, which is dark and yet full of hope, creativity, and light.

When asked why Georgeta wrote this piece she replied, "aciremA is America spelled backwards. If we aren't careful and if we don't listen to each other, we will turn this country on its head, producing unimaginable results.aciremA is meant to make people think, feel, and evaluate. It's imperative we create these alternative universes that really aren't so far fetched in order to bring people back to reality. As a Jew and someone who's been on the receiving end of antisemitism, I knew it was my responsibility to use my art form to raise awareness and open this important dialogue. If we start to listen, I truly believe we can promote positive change so we can avoid moving backwards as seen in aciremA".

The cast will be lead by NYC transplant Benjamin Romanelli, Jaz Astwood (Hercules), Kenny Doyle (Law and Order SVU, Fosse/Verdon), Peter Quinones (All My Children), as well as Matthew Dean Wood, Ariana Perlson, Tina Hughes, Anna Ginther, Jake Banasiewicz, Zarius LeGrand, Nina Degori, and Shaldar Nurse. aciremA will run at the Hudson Guild January 14th-19th 2020 with a planned extension mid 2020.

Georgeta's works have already been well received by the NYC community. Her play "22", which ran at NYC's Hudson Guild Theater in August, tells the story of a young man's struggle with anorexia and the effect it has on his village of loved ones. Her lighter works include "Roasted", a comedy about what goes on in the mind of your favorite Starbucks barista (named Best of 2018 by MRT with two encore performances) , and "Techies" the unsung story of the true heroes of theater; the tech crew.

Visit www.georgetarae.com and www.aciremadystopia.com for more information on Georgeta as well as aciremA's NYC debut in January 2020.





