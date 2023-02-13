FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, Bryan Cranston, Zachary Quinto & More Nominated for Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced its 2022 nominees for theatrical excellence. This year, in lieu of the Circle's annual live event ceremony, the award recipients will once again be announced online at a future date. The LADCC has also named the following special award honorees.

The TED SCHMITT Award for the World Premiere of an Outstanding New Play will be awarded to two groundbreaking plays, Tambo & Bones by Dave Harris, and Clean/Espejos by Christine Quintana. Both award winners will receive a cash prize from our Schmitt Award sponsor, The Black List https://blcklst.com/.



The MARGARET HARFORD Award for Sustained Excellence in Theatre will be awarded to Center Theatre Group.



The Milton Katselas Award for Career or Special Achievement in Direction will be awarded to Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. This year's award winner will receive a cash prize from our Katselas Award sponsor, The Nederlander Organization / Broadway in Hollywood.



The Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community goes to the SB1116 California Coalition led by Martha Demson (Open Fist Theatre Company), Beatrice Casagran (Ophelia's Jump Productions), Vanessa Stewart (writer, producer, actor), Emmanuel Deleage (Casa0101), Teri Ball (Center Stage Theater), and Leo Marks (actor, activist). Their efforts resulted in the 2022 passage and signing of the California law (authored and carried by Senator Anthony Portantino) which establishes the Equitable Payroll Fund, a grant program that supports small nonprofit performing arts organizations by providing substantial reimbursements of payroll expenses.

Congratulations to all the nominees and special award winners!

The nominees for theatrical excellence in 2022 are as follows:

Production:



· Freestyle Love Supreme, Pasadena Playhouse

· On the Other Hand, We're Happy, Rogue Machine

· Power of Sail, Geffen Playhouse

· The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

· The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Uncle Vanya, Pasadena Playhouse

McCulloh Award for Revival



· Animal Farm, A Noise Within

· Metamorphoses, A Noise Within

· Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Geffen Playhouse

Lead Performance



· Bryan Cranston, Power of Sail , Geffen Playhouse

· Ilan Eskenazi, Trayf, Geffen Playhouse

· Adam Kantor, The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

· Nija Okoro, Blues for an Alabama Sky, CTG/Mark Taper Forum

· Zachary Quinto, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Geffen Playhouse

Featured Performance



· Greg Alverez Reid, Blues for an Alabama Sky, CTG/Mark Taper Forum

· Bill Brochtrup, The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

· Aimee Carrero, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Geffen Playhouse

· Nicolette Ellis, A Doll's House, Part 2, International City Theatre

· Samantha Klein, If I Forget, The Fountain Theatre

· Alex Morris, Radio Golf, A Noise Within

· Seth Numrich, Power of Sail, Geffen Playhouse

· Valerie Perri, If I Forget, The Fountain Theatre

· Scott Roberts, A Doll's House, Part 2, International City Theatre

· Eileen T'Kaye, A Doll's House, Part 2, International City Theatre

· Peter Van Norden, Hamlet, Antaeus Theatre Company

· Tuc Watkins, The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

Ensemble Performance



· Animal Farm, A Noise Within

· Freestyle Love Supreme, Pasadena Playhouse

· Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Lavender Men, Skylight Theatre

· Man of God, Geffen Playhouse

· Metamorphoses, A Noise Within

· On the Other Hand, We're Happy, Rogue Machine

· Power of Sail, Geffen Playhouse

· The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

· The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Trayf, Geffen Playhouse

· Uncle Vanya, Pasadena Playhouse

· Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Geffen Playhouse

Solo Performance



· Mike Birbiglia, The Old Man and the Pool, CTG/Mark Taper Forum

· Leo Marks, This Wonderful Life, Rogue Machine

· Ben Moroski, Dog, Hollywood Fringe Festival

· Holland Taylor, Ann, Pasadena Playhouse

Writing



· Bernardo Cubría, The Play You Want, The Road Theatre Company

Jessica Goldberg, Babe, Echo Theatre Company

· Lindsay Joelle, Trayf, Geffen Playhouse

· Steven Levenson, If I Forget, The Fountain Theatre

· Matthew López, The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

· Ben Moroski, Dog, Hollywood Fringe Festival

Writing Adaptation



· Margaret Atwood, Penelopiad, City Garage

· Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Everybody, Antaeus Theatre Company

· Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Musical Score



· Dan Gillespie Sells/Tom MacRae, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Sean Kantrowitz, How We Got On, Sacred Fools at the Broadwater

· Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Matthew Sklar/Chad Beguelin, The Prom, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Music Direction



· Rod Bagheri, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

· Andy Collopy, Oklahoma!, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Nathan Koci, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Marc Macalintal, Assassins, East West Players

· Andrew Graham, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre

Choreography



· David Neumann, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Casey Nicholaw, The Prom, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre

Direction



· Mike Donahue, The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

· Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Gordon Greenberg, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Geffen Playhouse

· Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Set Design



· Angela Balogh Calin, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

· Ann Beyersdorfer, Afterglow, Midnight Theatricals/Hudson Theatre

· Wilson Chin, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Geffen Playhouse

· Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Anna Fleischle, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· John Iacovelli, Blues for an Alabama Sky, CTG/Mark Taper Forum

· Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre

· Rachel Myers, Power of Sail, Geffen Playhouse

· Se Oh, Man of God, Geffen Playhouse

Lighting Design



· Ken Booth, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

· Ken Booth, Metamorphoses, A Noise Within

· Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Bradley King, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre

Costume Design



· Angela Balogh Calin, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

· Wendell C. Carmichael, Blues for an Alabama Sky, CTG/Mark Taper Forum

· Wendell C. Carmichael, Lavender Men, Skylight Theatre

· Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre

Sound Design



· Ian Dickinson, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre

· John Nobori, Sanctuary City, Pasadena Playhouse

· Robert Oriol, Metamorphoses, A Noise Within

· Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Nevin Steinberg & Jessica Paz, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Kate Wecker, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

CGI/Video (WINNER)



Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Specialty (WINNER)



· Wig & Make-up, Tony Valdés, Animal Farm, A Noise Within



Every effort has been made to ascertain proper credits for our nominees. We regret any errors or omissions. Any that come to our attention will be corrected on our LADCC website and (when applicable) on a recipient's award plaque.



The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle was founded in 1969. It is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theatre in Greater Los Angeles.



The current officers are as follows: Jonas Schwartz-Owen, President; Dana Martin, Vice President; Hoyt Hilsman, Treasurer; Terry Morgan, Secretary; Ellen Dostal, Web Content Editor



The 2022 LADCC membership consisted of:

Lara J. Altunian, Stage Raw, L.A. Dance Chronicle

Katie Buenneke, Stage Raw, Theater Digest

Peter Debruge, Variety

Ellen Dostal, BroadwayWorld, Musicals in LA

Margaret Gray, Los Angeles Times

Hoyt Hilsman, Huffington Post

Harker Jones, BroadwayWorld

Deborah Klugman, Stage Raw

Dany Margolies, ArtsInLA.com, Southern California News Group

Dana Martin, Stage Raw

Myron Meisel, Stage Raw

Terry Morgan, ArtsBeatLA.com, Stage Raw

Steven Leigh Morris, Stage Raw

Tracey Paleo, BroadwayWorld, Gia On The Move

Melinda Schupmann, Showmag.com, ArtsInLA.com

Jonas Schwartz-Owen, Theatermania.com, BroadwayWorld

Don Shirley, Angeles Stage

Rob Stevens, haineshisway.com

CITATIONS BY PRODUCTION:

Animal Farm; A Noise Within; 8 Nominations

The Lehman Trilogy; CTG/Ahmanson Theatre; 8 Nominations

Hadestown; CTG/Ahmanson Theatre; 7 Nominations

Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre; 6 Nominations

The Inheritance; Geffen Playhouse; 6 Nominations

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; Geffen Playhouse; 6 Nominations

Power of Sail; Geffen Playhouse; 5 Nominations

Blues for an Alabama Sky; CTG/Mark Taper Forum; 4 Nominations

Metamorphoses; A Noise Within; 4 Nominations

A Doll's House, Part 2; International City Theatre; 3 Nominations

Freestyle Love Supreme; Pasadena Playhouse; 2 Nominations

If I Forget; The Fountain Theatre; 3 NominationsTrayf; Geffen Playhouse; 3 Nominations

2:22 - A Ghost Story; CTG/Ahmanson Theatre; 2 Nominations

Dog; Hollywood Fringe Festival; 2 Nominations

Lavender Men; Skylight Theatre; 2 Nominations

Man of God; Geffen Playhouse; 2 Nominations

Oklahoma!; CTG/Ahmanson Theatre; 2 Nominations

On the Other Hand, We're Happy; Rogue Machine; 2 Nominations

The Prom; CTG/Ahmanson Theatre; 2 Nominations

Uncle Vanya; Pasadena Playhouse; 2 Nominations

Afterglow; Midnight Theatricals/The Hudson Theatre; 1 Nomination

Ann; Pasadena Playhouse; 1 Nomination

Assassins; East West Players; 1 Nomination

Babe; Echo Theater Company; 1 Nomination

Everybody; Antaeus Theatre Company; 1 Nomination

Everybody's Talking About Jamie; CTG/Ahmanson Theatre; 1 Nomination

Hamlet; Antaeus Theatre Company; 1 Nomination

How We Got On; Sacred Fools at the Broadwater; 1 Nomination

Penelopiad; City Garage; 1 Nomination

Radio Golf; A Noise Within; 1 Nomination

Sanctuary City; Pasadena Playhouse; 1 Nomination

The Old Man and the Pool; CTG/Mark Taper Forum; 1 Nomination

The Play You Want; The Road Theatre Company; 1 Nomination

This Wonderful Life; Rogue Machine; 1 Nomination

CITATIONS BY COMPANY:

Center Theatre Group; 27 Nominations

Geffen Playhouse; 23 Nominations

A Noise Within; 13 Nominations

Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre; 6 Nominations

Pasadena Playhouse; 6 Nominations

International City Theatre; 3 Nominations

Rogue Machine; 3 Nominations

The Fountain Theatre; 3 Nominations

Antaeus Theatre Company; 2 Nominations

Hollywood Fringe Festival; 2 Nominations

Skylight Theatre; 2 Nominations

City Garage; 1 Nomination

East West Players; 1 Nomination

Echo Theater Company; 1 Nomination

Midnight Theatricals/Hudson Theatre; 1 Nomination

Sacred Fools at the Broadwater; 1 Nomination

The Road Theatre Company; 1 Nomination