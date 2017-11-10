Tony Winner Frances Ruffelle Will Play the Green Room This Sunday

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle is back in town with her stunning solo performance: "Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" an intimate evening of song that whispers seductive secrets, lays bare the naked truth and explodes with the one of a kind bottle rocket charisma that's kept "Frankie's" ardent fans coming back for more since she created the iconic role of "Eponine" in "Les Miserables" and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards.

"Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" is a wildly entertaining ride straight through the core of the most tender heart, fiery passion and loose comic confidence of a seasoned performer at the height of her game.

Frankie has made 5 solo albums and has performed countless West End shows including her most recent critically acclaimed performance as "Queenie" in the U.K. Premiere of Michael LaChusa's infamous "Wild Party"

The show is co-created by Frances Ruffelle and Gwyneth Herbert.

Musical arrangements by Gwyneth Herbert with additional arrangements by Jude Obermuller and David Barber

"Totally "lopping -the -top" off conventional cabaret concertconventions, Broadway star and musical artist Frances Ruffelle presented a radically deconstructed, immersive and jazz-infused "tone poem" to life and love last evening at The Kennedy Center's intimate Terrace Theater. From the opening strains of Ruffelle's stunning voice coming from off-stage (even before she had made her entrance), I had a feeling that I might be in for a unique concert concept and my intuition was not proven wrong." - Washington DC Metro Theater Arts

"... a pure magical voice emerges from one side of the room. Frances Ruffelle is starting as she means to go on... She doesn't just use the space, she crushes it under her high heels." - ***** The Scotsman Edinburgh Festival

"There are great and strong voices, big or beautiful voices, but very rarely, there is what can only be described as a magic voice. Frances is one of these rare ones, and the magic seems to lie in the contradiction, she is youthful and wise, vibrant and sad, spontaneous and skilled. Hearing is believing." - Trevor Nunn

The show is this Sunday, November 12th at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10216623.





