Adam Kaplan, Alex Newell & More Will Take Part in FAR FROM CANTERBURY Reading
Far From Canterbury, a new musical by Danny K. Bernstein, is having a staged reading on March 9th. The reading will be directed by Charlie Johnson.
Far From Canterbury is a reimagined musical version of "The Wife of Bath's Tale" from Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales. Once upon a time, in a land where fairy tales are considered current events, one young knight's story may be over before it begins, when he is arrested for a very serious crime. John will be sentenced to death, unless in one year he can answer one simple riddle: "What is it that women desire most?"
The cast features Gabe Gibbs (Book of Mormon), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), Joshua Dela Cruz (Aladdin), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), Kathryn McCreary (The Phantom of the Opera tour), Cathy Ang (KPOP), David Park (Red Roses Green Gold), Mary Jo McConnell (Freaky Friday), and Greg Carter (The Adding Machine.)
Christine Phelan will be the Stage Manager for the reading. George Simon serves as the General Manager.
Far From Canterbury
Book, Music & Lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein
Directed by Charlie Johnson
Music Director/Arranger: Jeff Cox
Cast
Gabe Gibbs* - John
Kennedy Caughell* - Agnes
Joshua Dela Cruz* - Marcus
Kathryn McCreary* - Dolores
Alex Newell* - The Queen
Cathy Ang* - Candita
Adam Kaplan* - Nicolas
David Park* - James
Mary Jo McConnell* - John's Mother
Greg Carter* - Agnes' Father
*Appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association (AEA)
Production Team
General Manager: George Simon
Stage Manager: Christine Phelan
Associate Producer: Brian Murphy
Casting Consultant: Ari Rudess
Casting Assistant: Shawna Brazell
Assistant Director: Ruby Gibbs