Adam Kaplan, Alex Newell & More Will Take Part in FAR FROM CANTERBURY Reading

Far From Canterbury, a new musical by Danny K. Bernstein, is having a staged reading on March 9th. The reading will be directed by Charlie Johnson.

Far From Canterbury is a reimagined musical version of "The Wife of Bath's Tale" from Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales. Once upon a time, in a land where fairy tales are considered current events, one young knight's story may be over before it begins, when he is arrested for a very serious crime. John will be sentenced to death, unless in one year he can answer one simple riddle: "What is it that women desire most?"

The cast features Gabe Gibbs (Book of Mormon), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), Joshua Dela Cruz (Aladdin), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), Kathryn McCreary (The Phantom of the Opera tour), Cathy Ang (KPOP), David Park (Red Roses Green Gold), Mary Jo McConnell (Freaky Friday), and Greg Carter (The Adding Machine.)

Christine Phelan will be the Stage Manager for the reading. George Simon serves as the General Manager.

Far From Canterbury

Book, Music & Lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein

Directed by Charlie Johnson

Music Director/Arranger: Jeff Cox

Cast

Gabe Gibbs* - John

Kennedy Caughell* - Agnes

Joshua Dela Cruz* - Marcus

Kathryn McCreary* - Dolores

Alex Newell* - The Queen

Cathy Ang* - Candita

Adam Kaplan* - Nicolas

David Park* - James

Mary Jo McConnell* - John's Mother

Greg Carter* - Agnes' Father

*Appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association (AEA)

Production Team

General Manager: George Simon

Stage Manager: Christine Phelan

Associate Producer: Brian Murphy

Casting Consultant: Ari Rudess

Casting Assistant: Shawna Brazell

Assistant Director: Ruby Gibbs





