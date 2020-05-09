Fame is now available to stream on BroadwayHD!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production was originally set to premiere on the streaming platform in April, but they announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the release was delayed.

Based on the 1980 film of the same name, Fame the musical has been dazzling audiences and critics alike for thirty years. The show has had eight West End runs (which includes the recent Peacock Theatre production) and two Olivier nominations.

Fame follows the students of New York's School for the Performing Arts as they learn lessons on and off the stage. These incredibly talented students act, sing and dance with every ounce of themselves and along the way experience love and loss, success and failure, hope and despair.

The streaming production stars Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter was filmed earlier this year in its recent run in the West End.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You