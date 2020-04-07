BroadwayHD Announces Delay of Release of FAME
BroadwayHD has just announced that it will not release Fame today, as it had previously announced. The streaming platform promises that the production will be available at some point.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we cannot release Fame tomorrow," BroadwayHD said on Twitter. "We are just as bummed about this as you guys are. But trust us when we say that it's coming and we can't wait for you guys to see it."
Hey Guys. We have some bad news. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we cannot release #Fame tomorrow. We are just as bummed about this as you guys are. But trust us when we say that it's coming and we can't wait for you guys to see it ???- BroadwayHD (@BroadwayHD) April 6, 2020
The streaming platform's April lineup includes Billy Elliot, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, and more. Check out the full lineup here.
