Start the Summer Right with BroadwayHD

By:
Whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day, summer vacation, Pride month, or simply Tony Awards season, BroadwayHD has a variety of shows the whole family can enjoy. Visit www.broadwayhd.com to learn more.

1. Kinky Boots

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! This production was captured live from the West End and featured Olivier Award-winner Matt Henry as the one-of-a-kind Lola.

2. Bright Colors and Bold Patterns

Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want? What do we lose? And is there any cocaine left? This unabashedly queer play stars Drew Droege and is directed by Michael Urie.

3. Rogers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

“June is bustin’ out all over!” Rodgers and Hammerstein composed some of the most glorious music ever written for the stage in their landmark musical, Carousel. This dazzling adaptation featuring all-star performances from Kelli O’Hara, Nathan Gunn, Jessie Mueller, and more, filmed in 2013 from the acclaimed Lincoln Center concert staging.

4. Indecent

Indecent is a play by Paula Vogel inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance—a piece seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. The play’s themes include anti-Semitism, homophobia, and the importance of community. This transcendent capture of the acclaimed Broadway production stars Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk.

5. The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess

What better way to kick off the summer than listening to George Gershwin’s “Summertime”? Gershwin miraculously melded classical idioms, jazz, blues, and spirituals in this American masterpiece about a beggar, the headstrong woman he loves, and the community that sustains them both. This mesmerizing production was staged at the San Francisco Opera.

6. Hello Again

Based on the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical and featuring 2023 Tony nominee (and six-time winner) Audra McDonald, Hello Again chases ten lost souls across ten New York City eras. The lives of a restless soldier, a defiant nurse, a helpless college boy, a driven actress, and more intersect in this daisy-chained exploration of bittersweet love. Warning: sexually explicit content.



