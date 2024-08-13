Exclusive: Works by Tiler Peck, Alexei Ratmansky & More Will Be Featured in 2024 Fall for Dance Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City Center today announced complete programming for the 2024 Fall for Dance Festival, September 18 – 29, 2024. An essential part of New York’s fall dance season, the annual ten-day Festival opens City Center’s 2024 – 2025 season with a showcase of dance companies and artists in an array of styles, attracting an audience of 22,000 newcomers and returning dance fans alike. In keeping with City Center’s founding mission of accessibility, all tickets for Fall for Dance are $30 (fees included). Tickets go on sale on Sunday, August 25 at 11am.

“For more than 20 years, Fall for Dance has brought important dance artists from across the globe to our New York audience,” said Stanford Makishi, VP & Artistic Director, Dance. “This year’s festival continues to be a major platform for international talent with performances by National Ballet of Ukraine, Montreal's ANNE PLAMONDON PRODUCTIONS, CNN/Aterballetto from Italy, Dutch National Ballet, and Gandini Juggling from the UK. And Festival debuts include the homegrown Complexions Contemporary Ballet, M.A.D.D. Rhythms from Chicago, and kNoname Artist—Roderick George.”

He continued, “This year’s three commissioned works amplify newer choreographic voices from the ballet world. Legendary dancer Herman Cornejo reimagines Fokine’s beloved Le Spectre de la Rose; Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe creates a new work for dancers of Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet, in a co-commission with the Bard College Center for Indigenous Studies; and, in a co-commission with theVail Dance Festival, American Ballet Theatre’s Aran Bell performs a solo by renowned ballerina Tiler Peck.

”Free pre-show dance lessons will be held in the Grand Tier lobby one hour before the second performance of each program, offering ticketholders (for that performance) an opportunity to meet and mingle, and learn a few steps from artists. Tia Powell-Harris, VP , Education & Community Engagement, said, “What the dance programming team has assembled for our pre-show lessons is truly astounding, especially given the caliber of the teachers, which include major dance stars and artistic directors. These lessons enrich the theater-going experience and are an important part of the overall education and community engagement work that we do at City Center.”

2024 Fall for Dance Festival

Program 1 (Sep 18 & 19) welcomes National Ballet of Ukraine for their New York debut and the New York premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s Wartime Elegy. With sections of haunting sadness, contrasted by cheerful Ukrainian folk dances, Wartime Elegy is dedicated to the people of Ukraine and is the first piece Ratmansky created following the Russian invasion in 2022. Following is the New York premiere of Piano Songs, co-commission with the Vail Dance Festival, with choreography by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck. The solo features American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancer Aran Bell and the music of Meredith Monk. GALLIM closes out the program with SAMA featuring the cutting-edge choreography of company founder Andrea Miller.

Celebrating their 30th Anniversary, Complexions Contemporary Ballet opens Program 2 (Sep 20 & 21) with excerpts from co-founder Dwight Rhoden’s uplifting For Crying Out Loud set to acoustic arrangements of hit songs by U2. Boston Ballet performs the New York premiere of Sabrina Matthews’ intimate duet Ein von Viel set to Bach’s beloved Goldberg Variations. Berlin-founded, now New York City- based, collective kNoname Artist – Roderick George closes out the program with Venom, inspired by the lasting impact of the HIV/AIDS Epidemic and the queer community’s ability to uplift each other.

ANNE PLAMONDON PRODUCTIONS opens Program 3 (Sep 24 & 25) with the US Premiere of MYOKINE, an energetic septet that brings to life the power of bodies when unified in movement. The World Premiere of The Specter of the Rose, commissioned by New York City Center, is choreographed by renowned Principal Dancer of American Ballet Theatre Herman Cornejo. The work reimagines the Fokine classic, Le Spectre de la Rose, as a duet for an artist and her muse performed by Cornejo (in his tenthFestival appearance) and ABT Principal Dancer Skylar Brandt. Chicago tap dance collective M.A.D.D.

Rhythms makes their New York debut with excerpts from Feeling Good: A M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tribute to Nina Simone featuring live music and 12 sensational tap dancers of diverse ages and backgrounds.

Currently celebrating its 85th Anniversary, Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet opens Program 4 (Sep 26 & 27) with the World Premiere of šɛgatəm, co-commissioned by Bard College Center for Indigenous Studies, choreographed by Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe. Drawing on his traditional, contemporary, and ballet practice, the work shares the story of a leader who must learn the hard way to lean on his community. A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham returns to the Festival with MotorRover, an abstract and tender duet in conversation with Merce Cunningham’s 1972 work Landrover. And Italy’s CCN/Aterballeto returns to New York for the first time in nearly 20 years with the US Premiere of the powerful and lively Rhapsody in Blue.

Program 5 (Sep 28 & 29) begins with Dutch National Ballet in Four Schumann Pieces, choreographed by master of contemporary ballet Hans van Manen. Festival favorite Sara Mearns, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, takes on Molissa Fenley’s 35-minute tour de force solo State of Darkness set to Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring for her ninth appearance in the Festival. London’s Olivier Award-winning Gandini Juggling closes out the Festival with Smashed2, showcasing their unique and theatrical combination of dance and circus arts.

Tickets and General Information

Fall for Dance Festival tickets go on sale Sunday, August 25 at 11am, with all tickets $30 (fees included). Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (reopening August 19). New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Casting and programming subject to change.