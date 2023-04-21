Exclusive: Watch a SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Sneak Peek With Mone Kamishiraishi and Miroki Miura

This weekend, the filmed capture of Spirited Away: Live On Stage is coming to U.S. cinemas.

Filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, the stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award®-winning animated feature, and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.

Watch an exclusive clip from the Mone Kamishiraishi version below, where Mone Kamishiraishi plays Chihiro and Miroki Miura plays Haku.

Since the Japanese theater system commonly uses double-casting, there will be two different versions playing in theaters. One starring Kanna Hashimoto and the other starring Mone Kamishiraishi, who were double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro.

Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors.

"It's a system that I originated, actually, in Japan when I first did Les Misérables, because some actors, especially if they're playing a massive role, they can't handle 10 shows a week or nine shows a week ... In Japan, they do more performances per week than we do in America or in the U.K. - it's part of the whole work culture," director John Caird said in an interview.

Tickets for SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage and the rest of Ghibli Fest 2023 can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices (Theaters and participants are subject to change). Check out screening dates for the film here.

Watch an exclusive clip from the filmed stage adaptation of Spirited Away here:



