Now You See Me Live is officially open at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway. The production will play a limited engagement through January 3, 2027.

Starring as "The Horsemen" on Broadway are escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England). They'll be joined by special guest performers Eden Choi, the Korean magician best-known as a 2025 "Britain's Got Talent" semi-finalist (appearing November 11 – November 29 only) and Korean magician Yollin Lee, who was named The Magic Circle's Stage Magician of the Year in Manipulation in 2024 (appearing December 1 – January 3 only). See what the critics are saying...

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Now You See Me Live, created by Simon Painter and Adam Trent, is a top-notch magic showcase. Even skeptics who know the “secret” will admire the skills these artists display.

Kyle Turner, New York Theatre Guide : Now You See Me Live sometimes feels like a Vegas show retrofitted to a Broadway stage. It's designed to feel big in a smaller venue, it's broad and quickly paced so one act follows the next with little padding, and it features a slightly cheesy coda about remembering the formative moments in our lives. But the show, to its benefit, appears to decently anticipate a well-watched and maybe cynical New York audience, delivering legitimately impressive illusion work: Think Houdini-esque escapes, scorpion swallows, and delightful card-based sleight of hand.