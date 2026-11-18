BroadwayWorld has just learned that a stage version of the 2001 HBO film, Conspiracy, is currently being developed, written by original screenwriter Loring Mandel. Scott Schwartz is attached to direct.

Producer Tripp Hornick indicated hopes that the play will arrive on Broadway in Fall 2027 or Spring 2028.

Conspiracy is a 2001 television drama that depicts the 1942 Wannsee Conference, during which Nazi officials discussed the implementation of the "Final Solution to the Jewish Question" during World War II. Drawing from the only surviving transcript of the meeting, the film offers an examination of the psychology and motivations of the Nazi officials involved in planning the systematic extermination of Europe's Jewish population.

Written by Loring Mandel and directed by Frank Pierson, the film features an ensemble cast led by Kenneth Branagh, Stanley Tucci, Colin Firth, and David Threlfall. Branagh received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his performance, while Tucci earned a Golden Globe Award for his supporting role.

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