Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production, is now officially open at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The production is currently playing a strictly limited engagement through January 3, 2027.

“A New Holiday Surprise” features classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. See what the critics are saying...

Caroline Cao, New York Theatre Guide: Because whenever they’re slapping colors onto blank canvases, the Blue Men are in their element. Just as enthralling are their percussion concerts on cans, the "drumbone" (a trombone-like PVC pipe), and giant silver bells. It’s where Richard Phillis Jr.’s sound design, otherwise a mess of prerecorded music and noise, becomes a thundering soundscape. I listened to the earthquake of percussion with rapt attention. If I could ask Santa for a DeLorean, I would time-travel to Blue Man Group’s reign at Astor Place, where I suspect I would have a merrier time.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: But while the 90 minutes are stuffed with well-executed stunt and spectacle, too much of the show feels random, dated, underdeveloped, or almost perfunctory. What started four decades ago as edgy performance art by three young artists in the East Village has become an internationally touring entertainment that seems to consider originality far less crucial than quality control.

Bobby McGuire, 1 Minute Critic: Ultimately, it’s the show that was in residence at the intimate Astor Place Theatre for 33 years, only in a Broadway barn with lots of Christmas décor and carols thrown in—nothing new or surprising for a show billing itself as a “new holiday surprise.” But the rowdy toddlers (the production markets itself for ages 3 and up) in the back of the house were having the time of their lives, so who am I to argue with the wisdom of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow?