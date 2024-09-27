Exclusive Video: 'I Miss The Mountains' From Florencia Cuenca's BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Concord Theatricals Recordings released Broadway en Spanglish, Florencia Cuenca’s bilingual album of iconic showtunes with a Mexican twist, on digital platforms worldwide. In honor of the release, Cuenca’s recording studio music video for “I Miss the Mountains,” from Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s Tony and Pulitzer-winning Next to Normal, can be watched exclusively here!



With rich vocals and Spanglish lyrics from Mexican musical theatre artist Cuenca, Broadway en Spanglish blends vibrant musical theatre melodies and an authentic Mariachi sound, arranged, orchestrated and music produced by acclaimed musical theatre composer and 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Jaime Lozano. Together, husband and wife team Cuenca and Lozano intertwine Broadway and Mexican traditions to create fresh interpretations of some of musical theater's most beloved tunes from Hamilton, Frozen, Wicked and more. Lozano is a Concord Music Publishing songwriter.



“Broadway en Spanglish is a celebration of our culture, traditions and upbringing, born from the dream of creating opportunities for people like us on and offstage,” said Cuenca. “This album – putting together the two things we love most, musical theatre and Latin/Mexican music – is who we are. This is for all the people who look and sound different.”



“It is the greatest gift when extraordinary artists take a song that you’ve written and bring their own gorgeous artistry to it,” said Kitt. “Listening to Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca’s new interpretation of ‘I Miss The Mountains,’ I am moved by all the rich tonalities they have captured on this beautiful recording. It is an honor that it will live on this exquisite collection of songs.”



Broadway en Spanglish features arrangements by Lozano and Pavel Cal and orchestrations by Lozano and Jesús Altamira. The album was produced by Lozano and Demián Cantú, co-produced by Victoria Kühne and executive produced by Jaime Lozano & The Familia. Edited and mixed by Cantú and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.



Album Track List:

On Broadway

Being Alive (From Company)

Burn (From Hamilton)

I Miss The Mountains (From Next To Normal)

Let It Go (From Frozen)

Seasons of Love (From Rent)

She Used to Be Mine (From Waitress)

The Wizard and I (From Wicked)

Stars and the Moon (From Songs for a New World)

New York, New York (From New York, New York)