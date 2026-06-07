Video: Shoshana Bean Celebrates Tony Win for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Shoshana Bean took home a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Lost Boys. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

This is Shoshana's third Tony nomination and first win. She was previously nominated for her performance as 'Jersey' in Hell's Kitchen and for her performance opposite Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night.

Shoshana Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and starred in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores! Her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl earned her an IRNE Award, while her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway production of Beaches garnered a Jeff Award nomination. She is a Grammy winner as part of the cast of Hell's Kitchen, and was nominated as part of the cast of Mr. Saturday Night.

Beyond the stage, Shoshana is an independent recording artist. Her six albums and EPs have topped the iTunes and Billboard charts, including reaching #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts worldwide and lent her powerhouse vocals to numerous films and television projects, including Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, “Glee,” and “Galavant.”