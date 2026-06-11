Fresh off her Tony win for The Lost Boys this past Sunday, Shoshana Bean has revealed that she is going on the road this fall for her "Only Smoke Tour." Taking its name from her 2025 album, Bean will kick off the tour in Nashville this September, concluding in Denver on October 21.

She shared the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, writing that she will be "Taking two weeks away from my beloved Vampires this fall to bring you the Only Smoke Tour!" adding that tickets will go on sale later in the week. Venue information is forthcoming, but the list of dates and cities can be found below.

Bean took home her first Tony Award for her performance as 'Lucy Emerson' in The Lost Boys. She was previously nominated for her performance as 'Jersey' in Hell's Kitchen and for her performance opposite Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night.

Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, going on to become the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and later taking on the role of Jenna in Waitress. As a recording artist, her six albums and EPs have topped the iTunes and Billboard charts, including reaching #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. Her latest album, Only Smoke, is available now here.

Tour Dates

9/13 - Nashville

9/14 - Indianapolis

9/15 - Atlanta

9/16 - Philadelphia

9/18 - Rahway

9/19 - Rockport

9/20 - Chicago

9/21 - Minneapolis

10/16 - Palm Desert

10/17 - Tempe

10/18 - Los Angeles

10/19 - Oakland

10/20 - Seattle

10/21 - Denver