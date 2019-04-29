Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and the Kids of THE FERRYMAN

Apr. 29, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

This week Ilana chats with the three child actresses who star in The Ferryman on Broadway.

Matilda Lawler -Broadway debut! Last fall, she starred opposite Richard Masur in The Net Will Appear at MST. Matilda plays Michaela McManus' daughter in the upcoming The Block Island Sound by the McManus Brothers. Matilda also enjoys writing, design and cupcakes. Special thanks to David Doan, CESD, Mom, Lily, Richard and Dad.

Willow McCarthy- made her professional and Broadway debut in the title role of Matilda. Last season she appeared on Broadway in 1984. She is in 6th grade. Much love and gratitude to her friends and family for their love and support, with a special shout out to her cousins, Amy and Lydia. Brian, Rachel, Ellen, and Jillian, thank you.

Brooklyn Shuck - is originally from Lexington, KY. Broadway: Annie, Matilda, Tuck Everlasting, Les Misérables, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Regional: Randy Newman's Faust, Beaches (Signature/Drury Lane). TV: "Rise," "Instinct." Thanks and love to my family, Nancy Carson and John Mara. IG @brooklynshuck

