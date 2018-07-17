Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony Winner John Lee Beatty

One of Broadway's busiest and most respected set designers, Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, swings by Shetler Studios to sit down with Rob and Kevin and review his portfolio which includes over 100 Broadway credits including the set designs for Ain't Misbehavin, Talley's Folly, Baby, The Most Happy Fella, Chicago, Once Upon a Mattress, Wonderful Town, and so many shows over at Encores!

John pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a day with Michael Kidd transformed his career, what it was like working with Ming Cho Lee, and why he is the go-to designer for living rooms everyone wants to live in!

Also, John shines the spotlight on Douglas W Schmidt, Richard Maltby Jr, and Gerald Gutierrez!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

