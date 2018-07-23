Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Performer and Choreographer Randy Skinner

Get out your tap shoes, Francis, because four-time Tony nominated choreographer, Randy Skinner, is here to waltz us all back in time for an intimate retrospective of his career.

From working at the famed Kenley Players to being the keeper of the 42nd Street flame, Randy's career includes turns (both onstage and off) with 42nd Street, Babes in Arms, Ain't Broadway Grand, State Fair, Do Re Mi, George M, Lone Star Love, White Christmas, Of Thee I Sing, No No Nanette, On Your Toes, Dames at Sea, and many more!

Randy pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how Ginger Rodgers influenced his work, what it was like learning from Gower Champion, and why he loves the art of teaching.

Also, Randy shines the spotlight on Fred Astaire, David Merrick, and John Kenley!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast







Related Articles