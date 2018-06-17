Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Broadway Dancer, Harvey Evans

A dancer's life on Broadway can be limited, but, if you are Harvey Evans, your abilities have no boundaries. From his first Broadway credit in 1957's New Girls In Town, Harvey's incredible resume includes the original Broadway productions of West Side Story, Redhead, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, Anyone Can Whistle, George M, Our Town, The Boyfriend, Follies, Sextet, Barnum, Sunset Boulevard, and The Scarlet Pimpernel!

Harvey pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he grew up watching Gwen Verdon dance and then became one of her most favorite dance partners, what it was like working for Bob Fosse and Jerome Robbins, and why his favorite time of day is AfterDark!

Also, Harvey shines the spotlight on Hal Prince, Henry Fonda, and Larry Kert!

