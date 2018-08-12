Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Emmy-Winning Composer Billy Goldenberg

He might have written "Fifty Percent" but today we get one hundred percent of the Emmy Award winning composer, Billy Goldenberg, who has worked with everyone from Bea Arthur to Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley to Mike Nichols, Diana Ross to Steven Spielberg.

Billy's Broadway credits include the dance music to Let It Ride, 110 in the Shade, High Spirits, Henry Sweet Henry, the music to Ballroom, and the creator of Bea Arthur: On Broadway.

Billy pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how Bea Arthur taught him comic timing, what it was like working with a quixotic Michael Bennett, and why he helped launch Marvin Hamlisch's career!

Also, Billy shines the spotlight on Maureen Stapleton, Dorothy Loudon, and Bob Merrill!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

