Exclusive Photos: First Look at Annie at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals presents the 50th anniversary production of Annie, running now through December 27, 2026 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT. The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return to the stage where it all began.

Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin. With pluck and positivity, Annie escapes Miss Hannigan’s orphanage in search of her parents and finds a new family with her lovable mutt Sandy and billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

The cast is led by Laiken Jules as Annie and Emily Skinner (Side Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Billy Elliot, Suffs) as Miss Hannigan. Christopher Swan (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors) plays Oliver Warbucks, with Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace Farrell, Rhett Guter (Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie) as Rooster, and Kelly Berman (Goodspeed: South Pacific, Gypsy, The Music Man, Oklahoma!) as Lily. The orphans are played by Anjali Roa, Sadie Jean Williams, Skyla Joy Ward, Adalyn Bickley, Issa Gonzalez, and Ava J. Fernandez. Sandy is played by Scotty.

The ensemble features Alicia Babin, Kailee Regan Brandt, Andy Golden, Devin Holloway, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Stefanie Londino, Ryan Mulvaney, Joel Newsome, Charles Osborne, and Mark Woodard, with swings Laura Elizabeth Flanagan and Abigail Grace.

Annie is directed by Jenn Thompson, who was a member of the original Broadway company of Annie and directed the recent three-year North American tour including its acclaimed engagement at Madison Square Garden. Patricia Wilcox serves as choreographer, with music direction by Adam Souza. The creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), Jay Hilton (sound design), Ashley Rae Callahan (wigs, hair and makeup design), and William Berloni (animal direction).

For tickets and more information, visit goodspeed.org.



Cast of Goodspeed's Anniversary Of Annie

Cast of Goodspeed's Anniversary Of Annie

Emily Skinner, Rhett Guter and Kelly Berman

Cast of Goodspeed's Anniversary Of Annie

Laiken Jules and Christopher Swan

Emily Skinner

Laiken Jules

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