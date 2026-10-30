Review Roundup: IN THE HEIGHTS Opens at New York City Center

Just breathe! In the Heights is now running at New York City Center, now through November 15. Leading the cast are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Matte Martinez (Usnavi), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).

The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences.

Check out what the critics are saying about the production...

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: It’s a pleasure to hear this Tony-winning score again, and to see a new generation of performers bringing their distinctive stamp to it. (And a new generation of theatergoers embracing it so enthusiastically as well.) It’s apt that Martinez waits until the curtain call to put on an ivy cap like the one Miranda famously wore as Usnavi. This is a revival that tips its hat to its roots but strives to forge its own path. In that respect, though, it only partially succeeds.