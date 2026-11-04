Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 4, 2026- OTHER DESERT CITIES Tops the Grosses and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's a quick look at some of the stories making headlines on the site. Grab your coffee and catch up on the latest from the stage!
Start your day with a fun video interview with Jennifer Simard, who shares her secret backstory for her SCHMIGADOON! character, Mildred Layton. Broadway's box office is buzzing too, with OTHER DESERT CITIES topping the Broadway Grosses for the week ending 11/1/26. Off-Broadway, you can take a first look at Hannah Cruz and Ethan Slater in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Theatre.
Don't miss our exclusive first look at Annie at Goodspeed Musicals as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary production. Rosamund Pike is also gearing up for her Broadway debut in INTER ALIA, and the stars of Disney on Broadway hit the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars. If you missed the big night, catch more highlights from the RENT 30th Anniversary Concert, which raised over $4.5 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Plenty of star sightings too: Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as Ebenezer Scrooge in New York City, and Cynthia Erivo, Adrian Brody, and Anna Wintour visited SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY. Over at Classic Stage Company, WAITING FOR LEFTY celebrated opening night, and fans can now look forward to the WEST SIDE STORY revival at the National Theatre.
In the news, an influencer's onstage selfie at WICKED has sparked a debate about theatre etiquette. Also in the news, Frank Rich is releasing his memoir, Papering the House, and Joey Fatone said goodbye to & JULIET. Congratulations to Sam Norman and Eliza Randall, recipients of the 22nd annual Fred Ebb Award!
Finally, catch up on October's top stories in our monthly roundup, and test your theatre knowledge at the BroadwayWorld.
|The Front Page
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Video: Jennifer Simard Shares Her Secret Backstory for Her SCHMIGADOON! Character
Three-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard is back on Broadway, and she's having the time of her life! Following her acclaimed run as 'Helen Sharp' in Death Becomes Her, the beloved musical comedy star is now bringing the laughs as 'Mildred Layton' in Schmigadoon! Watch the full interview in this video.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/1/26 - OTHER DESERT CITIES Tops the Grosses
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/01/2026.
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Photos: Hannah Cruz and Ethan Slater in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway
You can now get a first look at production photos of Hannah Cruz as Audrey and Ethan Slater as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Theatre, now in its eighth year Off-Broadway.
|Exclusive
by Joshua Wright
Goodspeed Musicals presents the 50th anniversary production of Annie, running now through December 27, 2026 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT. The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return to the stage where it all began.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Rosamund Pike Is Ready to Give Broadway 'All the Feels' in INTER ALIA
by Sam Anctil
Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at London's National Theatre and in the West End, Inter Alia is preparing to make its Broadway debut! Rosamund Pike will reprise her Olivier Award-winning performance in Suzie Miller's acclaimed play, directed by Justin Martin. Watch in this video as the company shares more about bringing Inter Alia to Broadway.. (more...)
|Video: Watch Every Disney on Broadway Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
by Michael Major
Watch videos of Heather Headley, Michael James Scott, Sherri Shepherd, Kyra Belle Johnson, Rodney Ingram, and more joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars for Disney on Broadway performances, with Cynthia Erivo serving as a guest judge.. (more...)
|Video: Watch More Highlights From the RENT 30th Anniversary Concert
by Michael Major
Highlights from Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, which raised $4,571,464 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and featured original cast members alongside alumni. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: JOHNNY DEPP Makes Surprise Appearance as EBENEZER Scrooge in New York City
by Rachel Stone
Johnny Depp appeared in character as Ebenezer Scrooge at Bryant Park in New York City, where he tore down holiday decorations and toppled a Christmas tree. The appearance promotes EBENEZER, a Paramount Pictures film directed by Ti West.. (more...)
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Photos: Lauren Holly Stars in WHAT IF, with Casting Set and AFM World Market Premiere Ahead
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Adrian Brody & Anna Wintour Visit SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY
Photos: WAITING FOR LEFTY Celebrates Opening Night at CSC
Photo: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Welcomes Historian Dr. Rebecca Erbelding To The Stage
Photos: Joey Fatone Says Goodbye to & JULIET at Planet Hollywood NYC
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
New York Blood Center and the Broadway production THE LOST BOYS held a blood drive at the Palace Theatre in Times Square on Halloween eve, collecting 49 donations. Donors were entered to win tickets and signed memorabilia, and the partners raised more than $4,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)
Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting Recipients Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting has announced this year's recipients. The prize honors playwrights, and the grants are made possible by the New York Community Trust.. (more...)
Disney Theatrical Group Senior Publicist Dennis Crowley Steps Down
by Stephi Wild
Disney Theatrical Group senior publicist Dennis Crowley has stepped down from his role after 18 years. Learn more about Crowley's career and his credits here.. (more...)
Josh Sharp to Return to Soho Theatre With Two Sam Pinkleton-Directed Shows in 2027
by Stephi Wild
American comedian Josh Sharp will present AN HOUR OF CROWD WORK IN THE ROUND at Soho Theatre Upstairs and a one-night performance of TA-DA! at Soho Theatre Walthamstow. Both shows are directed by Sam Pinkleton.. (more...)
JAMES BROWN THE MUSICAL Will Host Open Casting and Production Calls Ahead of Atlanta World Premiere
by Stephi Wild
Producers of JAMES BROWN THE MUSICAL announced open casting and production calls for performers, musicians, creative professionals, production staff, and backstage crew ahead of its world premiere in Atlanta. The musical is co-written by Deanna Brown-Thomas and Jeremy E. Cormier.. (more...)
Sam Norman and Eliza Randall to Receive 22nd Annual Fred Ebb Award
by Stephi Wild
The Fred Ebb Foundation and Roundabout Theatre Company announced Sam Norman and Eliza Randall as recipients of the 22nd annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters. Bebe Neuwirth will present the $75,000 prize at 54 Below in New York.. (more...)
Theater Critic Frank Rich Will Release 'Papering the House' Memoir
by Stephi Wild
Theater critic Frank Rich will release a new memoir, titled 'Papering the House.' Learn more about the upcoming book and find out how to pre-order it here.. (more...)
Carbonell Awards Sets Livestream Lounge Tickets for 49th Annual Ceremony at FAU
by Stephi Wild
The Carbonell Awards announced tickets are available for a livestream lounge viewing the 49th annual ceremony at FAU's University Theatre in Boca Raton. Legends Radio 100.3FM sponsors the lounge.. (more...)
Alley Theatre Names Tasha Criss CFO, Julie Fancher General Manager, Courtney Luff CHRO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Houston's Alley Theatre revealed leadership appointments, promoting Tasha Criss to chief financial officer and naming Amber D. Gray, Michael Locher and Bradley Michalakis associate artistic directors.. (more...)
Apollo Theater Names Billy Mitchell Ambassador and Senior Curator of Community Engagement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Apollo Theater has named Billy Mitchell, known as 'Mr. Apollo,' to the new role of Apollo Ambassador and Senior Curator of Community and Cultural Engagement, recognizing six decades with the Harlem institution.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Team BWW
Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this October 2026 edition, touring productions are out in force. We bring you an exclusive first look at Aliya Grace as Betty Boop in the BOOP! THE MUSICAL North American tour, set for 50 weeks on the road, plus exclusive performances from the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tour.. (more...)
Influencer Goes Viral for Getting Onstage at WICKED to Take Selfie, Says She ‘Saw the Opportunity’
by Michael Gioia
An influencer with more than 500,000 followers sparked debate regarding theater etiquette after she was pictured onstage at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre taking selfies following 'Wicked.'. (more...)
GRAND HOTEL Workshop Underway With Norbert Leo Butz, Austin Scott & More
by Michael Major
A new production of Grand Hotel is currently being workshopped, now in its second week, featuring Norbert Leo Butz, Elizabeth Stanley, Beth Malone, Douglas Sills, Austin Scott, Michael Maliakel, and more.. (more...)
Dates, Creative Team, and More Set For WEST SIDE STORY Revival at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre will stage a revival of WEST SIDE STORY in its Olivier theatre, directed by Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell with Jerome Robbins' original choreography. Tickets go on general sale from midday on 12 November 2026.. (more...)
Danny Burstein, Jason Alexander, and More to Release Character Actors Book 'Nights at a Round Table'
by Stephi Wild
Seventeen character actors who bonded over their dinner gatherings are welcoming readers to their table, sharing never-before-told personal stories, reminiscences, advice, jokes, and old Hollywood lore in the new book 'Nights at a Round Table.'. (more...)
Jordan Luke Gage's REDCLIFFE to Transfer to the West End
by Stephi Wild
Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills announced that Jordan Luke Gage's musical REDCLIFFE will transfer to the Criterion Theatre in the West End for a 12-week run. Gage will reprise his role as William Critchard.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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