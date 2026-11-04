Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 4, 2026- OTHER DESERT CITIES Tops the Grosses and More

Photos: Lauren Holly Stars in WHAT IF, with Casting Set and AFM World Market Premiere Ahead

by Rachel Stone

Penguin Pictures has completed principal photography on WHAT IF, a family drama directed by Lindsay MacKay and starring Lauren Holly, Leanne Melissa Bishop and Hugh Thompson. Lon Haber & Co will present the film with first-look footage at AFM.. (more...)

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Adrian Brody & Anna Wintour Visit SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

by Bruce Glikas

Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is in its final weeks of performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Since opening night, the play has welcomed many celebrity guests, including Cynthia Erivo, Adrian Brody, and Anna Wintour. Check out photos from backstage here.. (more...)

Photos: WAITING FOR LEFTY Celebrates Opening Night at CSC

by Jennifer Broski

​Classic Stage Company just celebrated opening night for Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreography by Susan Misner, and direction by Steven Pasquale in his directing debut. Check out photos from the opening night celebration here.. (more...)

Photo: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Welcomes Historian Dr. Rebecca Erbelding To The Stage

by Stephi Wild

Dr. Rebecca Erbelding, the historian whose discovery of the Höcker Album inspired the Pulitzer Prize finalist play, was welcomed to the stage at the Broadway run's first preview. Delia Cunningham, making her Broadway debut, played the role in the production at the Barrymore Theatre.. (more...)