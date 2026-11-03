Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Watch More Highlights From the RENT 30th Anniversary Concert
The sold-out concert and its livestream supported Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released new highlights from Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert. Watch a video of new moments from the sold-out performance at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre, which also reached tens of thousands of at-home viewers through a livestream.
The one-night event brought together original cast members of Jonathan Larson's musical, including Yassmin Alers, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Fredi Walker-Browne, along with generations of alumni.
Dozens of other performers took part, among them Norbert Leo Butz, Wilson Cruz, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Neil Patrick Harris, Aaron Tveit and Rachel Zegler. Original Rent director Michael Greif returned to helm the concert.
The performance and livestream raised $4,571,464 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. ViiV Healthcare was the presenting sponsor, and the Gates Foundation served as livestream matching sponsor. A previously released clip shows the company performing 'Seasons of Love'.
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