Meet the Cast of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, Now Playing on Broadway

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, is making its Broadway premiere! Performances are now underway, ahead of an opening night on Wednesday, November 18. The production will run for a strictly limited engagement of nine weeks only, through Sunday, January 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Meet the cast of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play below!

Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, the play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra's timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.

Andrew Rannells leads the company as George Bailey, opposite Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey. Tituss Burgess plays Clarence and others, Harry Hamlin takes on Mr. Potter and others, and Lisa Rinna plays Violet and others. Leslie Bloome creates the sound effects onstage in real time. Jeanna de Waal and Martin Landry complete the cast as standbys.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play invites theatergoers to take their seats in the live studio audience of a 1940s radio broadcast, high above New York City at Christmastime, where a company of actors has gathered to perform one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. It's the timeless story of George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting the needs of others before his own. When a crisis forces him to look back on the life he's lived, he discovers just how much one person can mean to the people around him. Jerry Zaks' joyful production brings the town of Bedford Falls to life, with the actors playing dozens of characters, a foley artist creating sound effects live onstage, and, of course, some carols along the way. It's the holiday classic you know by heart, on Broadway for the first time ever.

Andrew Rannells - George Bailey Andrew Rannells is a Grammy Award-winning and two-time Tony Award nominated stage, film, and television actor, who is best known for his role as ‘Elijah Krantz’ in the HBO series Girls, opposite Lena Dunham, which earned him a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Guest Performer in a Comedy Series.” Rannells is well known for his work on stage; he most recently starred in Gutenberg! The Musical!, alongside Josh Gad, which received a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Musical.” Additionally, he made his London stage debut in the West End production of Tammy Faye, which earned him an Olivier Award nomination. Rannells originated the role of ‘Elder Price’ in The Book of Mormon, for which he received a Tony and Drama Desk Award nomination, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Other theater credits include: Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Falsettos (Tony nomination). Rannells most recently starred opposite Allison Janney in HBO’s Emmy-nominated film Miss You, Love You, co-hosted The Great American Baking Show on Roku, and guest-starred on Season 2 of Jenni Konner’s Deli Boys. Other film and TV credits include: Black Monday(Critics Choice Awards nomination), A Simple Favor & the sequel Another Simple Favor, I Don’t Understand You opposite Nick Kroll, Netflix’s The Prom, and The Boys in the Band, among others. Upcoming, he will be seen in Season 3 of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. Megan Hilty - Mary Bailey Megan Hilty is a Tony and Grammy Award nominated actress and singer, most recognizable for her portrayal of triple-threat Ivy Lynn in the NBC Musical Drama “Smash.” Immediately after graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, she went into the Broadway company of Wicked and spent 4.5 years playing Glinda the Good. She originated the role of Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 The Musical and went on to play Brooke Ashton in Noises Off, where she was honored with her first Tony Award nomination. Other stage credits include Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Kennedy Center), Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun (Encores/NY City Center), Lily St Regis in Annie (Hollywood Bowl) and Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Encores/NY City Center). Most recently, Hilty originated the role of Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her, The Musical, earning two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy nomination for her performance. Her numerous television credits include “Sean Saves The World” with Sean Hayes, “Difficult People,” “Braindead,” “The Good Fight,” and playing the iconic Patsy Cline in “Patsy and Loretta,” which earned her a Critics Choice Nomination. She also had the great pleasure of playing Lily in NBC’s “Annie Live!” Megan’s voiceover work spans from full length audiobooks to kids animated favorites on Disney, Nickelodeon, Netfilx, Hulu & Cartoon Network. Hilty continues to tour her cabaret show with her band, led by Grammy-nominated Matt Cusson, which has been taped for “Live from Lincoln Center” on PBS, and regularly appears with world renowned orchestras including the NY Pops, Boston Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra. Tituss Burgess - Clarence Tituss Burgess is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer. Tituss starred as ‘Titus Andromedon’ in the hit Netflix comedy series UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT and its special (six Emmy nominations, SAG Award, two Critics’ Choice TV Awards). Most recently, Tituss starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s hit Broadway comedy, Oh, Mary!. Other recent credits include the animated film SPELLBOUND, SCHMIGADOON, and CENTRAL PARK. Additional screen credits include RESPECT, SET IT UP, and DOLEMITE IS MY NAME. Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls, and The Little Mermaid, as well as Center of the YOUniversewhich he created and starred in alongside Jane Krakowski at Minetta Lane Theatre. Tituss recently debuted his own musical adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, based on the 1996 film. Titusswill next be seen on screen in upcoming Prime Video series BARBERSHOP, upcoming feature film THE CAT IN THE HAT, and upcoming Paramount+ animated series ELEPHANT & PIGGIE. Harry Hamlin - Mr. Potter Harry Hamlin, star of cult classic “Clash of the Titans” to ground-breaking “Making Love,” the former “Sexiest Man Alive” from “L.A. Law,” has since received an Emmy nomination for “Mad Men” and recurred on “Shameless.” Currently stars in AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and partners with them for “In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin” a half-hour series for linear, digital and streaming. In addition to his plum role opposite Jane Fonda in Paramount’s “80 For Brady,” he founded the largest privately-funded clean fusion energy company in the world - www.TAE.com Lisa Rinna - Violet Lisa Rinna is a four-time Emmy nominated actress best-known for starring as “Billy Reed” on Days Of Our Lives and “Taylor McBride” on Melrose Place. She made her Broadway debut in 2007 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She starred in eight seasons on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, American Horror Stories, CBS’ So Help Me Todd, and NBC’s Lopez Vs Lopez. In 2024, she starred in and executive produced the Lifetime film, Mommy Meanest. Other acting roles have included Entourage, Veronica Mars, Community and The Middle. Lisa hosted SOAPnet’s Soap Talk for four seasons, earning her a Daytime Emmy nomination each season for “Outstanding Talk Show Host.” She also competed in the fourth season of NBC’s award-winning series The Traitors and the second season of Dancing With The Stars. Jeanna de Waal - Standby Best known for Diana the Musical on Broadway and still on Netflix. Other credits include American Idiot, Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd, Carrie, Wicked, Waitress, Finding Neverland, & The Great Gatsby. Jeanna runs Broadway Weekends, a theater camp for adults led by Broadway artists, now with events in NYC, LA, and Naples, FL in February & July 2027. www.broadwayweekends.com Martin Landry - Standby Broadway: Oh, Mary! Off-Broadway: Dog Man: The Musical; Between the Lines. National tour: Murder for Two. Film/TV: "Only Murders in the Building." As a writer, his musical Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! received its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse (London).

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