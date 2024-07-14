Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- You'll Be Boq with Jake Pedersen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

Oh My Pod, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway tea! Then I am joined by Broadway performer Jake Pedersen to talk all about the amazing shows he has been a part of! Currently starring as Boq in the Broadway production of Wicked, Jake's talent knows no bounds! A true triple threat, Jake was first seen in the First National Tour of Jimmy Buffet's Escape To Margaritaville, before hopping on the national tour of Wicked.

Jake went on to make his Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-Winning revival of Jason Robert Brown's Parade, with Broadway stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Jake shares about his experience making his bway debut in such an incredible show under the direction of Michael Arden and alongside people who he has looked up to for years. He talks about creating the original cast recording for the show, which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award. We also talk about the realities of sustaining a show 8 shows a week, and how we have to allow ourselves grace and time to rest. Jake's sweet pup Melvin even makes a cameo. Jake is the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Jake Pedersen is a NYC based performer, who holds a BFA in Musical Theater from Penn State. A Pittsburgh native, he was the recipient of the 2017 Gene Kelly Award for Best Actor, and went on to be a Jimmy Award Nominee.