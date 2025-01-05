Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- The Girls Care with Solea Pfeiffer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, it’s the 100th episode, and Solea Pfeiffer is here! In this episode, Solea shares her journey as a Broadway star, discussing her experiences in incredible roles such as Satine in Moulin Rouge and Eva Peron in Evita, as well as originating the role of Penny Lane in Almost Famous. She reflects on the challenges and triumphs of navigating the Broadway landscape, the impact of colorism in the industry, and the importance of representation for young women of color.

With candid insights, Solea emphasizes the significance of resilience in the face of public scrutiny. She delves into the complexities of representation in the arts, particularly focusing on the Black experience and the nuances of being a mixed-race artist. We also discuss the importance of authenticity in storytelling, the challenges of performing roles like Eurydice in Hadestown, and the transition from stage to screen in projects like Tyler Perry's Jazz Man's Blues. Solea highlights self-acceptance, the power of escapism in performance, and the evolving perception of one's capabilities in the industry. She is truly one of the best in the biz, U don’t wanna miss this episode!