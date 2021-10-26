Exclusive: Get A First Look At Whitney White, Charlie Thurston, Phoenix Best & More In MACBETH IN STRIDE At A.R.T.
Macbeth In Stride also stars Kira Helper and Reggie D. White.
BroadwayWorld has a first look at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University's MACBETH IN STRIDE. Created by Obie Award winner Whitney White and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, the production is now on stage at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square.
Tickets from $25 to the 80-minute Macbeth In Stride are currently on sale at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/MacbethInStride. See below for a full performance schedule and additional ticketing information.
A dazzling theatrical event created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney White and performed by White and an ensemble with a live band, Macbeth In Stride examines what it means to be an ambitious Black woman through the lens of one of Shakespeare's most iconic characters. The first of White's five-part series commissioned by A.R.T. excavating the women from Shakespeare's canon, the production uses pop, rock, gospel, and R&B to trace the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth while lifting up contemporary Black female power, femininity, and desire. Directors Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo) co-stage this groundbreaking world premiere with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.
Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.
Audience, artist, and staff safety is A.R.T.'s top priority. The theater is taking many steps to protect against COVID-19. Enhanced ventilation, universal masking, vaccination, and testing are critical cornerstones of their multi-layered mitigation efforts that prioritize the safety of their community. Visit A.R.T.'s website for a full list of current ticketing and attendance protocols and procedures: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Covid19Protocols.
Photo Credit: Lauren Miller
Reggie D. White, Phoenix Best, Kira Helper (Witches), with Charlie Thurston (Man) and Whitney White (Woman) perform "Dark World" in Macbeth In Stride
"Ambition's not a sin at all," sing Phoenix Best (Witch), Reggie D. White (Witch), Whitney White (Woman) and Kira Helper (Witch) in the song "Reach For It" in Macbeth In Stride
Whitney White (Woman) with Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, and Kira Helper (Witches) in Macbeth In Stride
Reggie D. White, Phoenix Best, and Kira Helper (Witches) with Steven Cuevas (behind) in Macbeth In Stride
Whitney White (Woman) performs "I For You" in Macbeth In Stride
Charlie Thurston (Man) and Whitney White (Woman) embrace in Macbeth In Stride
Whitney White (Woman) with Charlie Thurston (Man) in Macbeth In Stride
Charlie Thurston (Man) is urged to "Reach For It" by Whitney White (Woman), with band members Jordan Carter (Music Contractor/Drums), Bobhartley "Boushe" Etienne (Bass), and Chris Hanford II (Guitar) in Macbeth In Stride
Whitney White (Woman) as Queen in Macbeth In Stride
Whitney White (Woman) with Charlie Thurston (Man) in Macbeth In Stride
"But I'll try to live before I turn to dust," sings Whitney White (Woman) in the song "Hallelu" as Charlie Thurston (Man) looks on in Macbeth In Stride
Whitney White created and performs as Woman in Macbeth In Stride
Whitney White (as Woman, center) with (left, on piano) Steven Cuevas (Music Director/Conductor/Piano/Synth), Reggie D. White, Phoenix Best, and Kira Helper (Witches, on mics), and Jordan Carter (Music Contractor/Drums), Bobhartley "Boushe" Etienne (Bass), and Chris Hanford II (Guitar) in Macbeth In Stride
The company of Macbeth In Stride