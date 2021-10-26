Exclusive: Get A First Look At Whitney White, Charlie Thurston, Phoenix Best & More In MACBETH IN STRIDE At A.R.T.

BroadwayWorld has a first look at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University's MACBETH IN STRIDE. Created by Obie Award winner Whitney White and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, the production is now on stage at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square.

A dazzling theatrical event created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney White and performed by White and an ensemble with a live band, Macbeth In Stride examines what it means to be an ambitious Black woman through the lens of one of Shakespeare's most iconic characters. The first of White's five-part series commissioned by A.R.T. excavating the women from Shakespeare's canon, the production uses pop, rock, gospel, and R&B to trace the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth while lifting up contemporary Black female power, femininity, and desire. Directors Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo) co-stage this groundbreaking world premiere with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

