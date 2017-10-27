Exclusive: Get A First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Lines

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the brand new stage production coming to Disney Cruise Line next month - Beauty and the Beast!

Check out the sneak peek video below!

There's something there that wasn't there before! Disney's creative minds have joined forces with a team of Broadway's top artists to breathe new magic into the iconic Beauty and the Beast story, reinventing it for the stage.

Audiences of all ages are invited to laugh, sing, cheer and-once again-fall under the captivating spell of the popular characters and hit songs from the Disney classic, along with 2 new musical numbers written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice for the reimagined film!

Behold this spectacular live production employing innovative puppetry, cutting-edge theatrical design and breakthrough story-telling techniques designed to dazzle and delight.

Beauty and the Beast will invite guests to relax and pull up a chair aboard the Disney Dream when it sets sail on November 6th.

Video: Audra Stafford

