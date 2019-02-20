Exclusive: BWW's Theatre Industry Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Discusses New Developmental Contract with Actors' Equity President Kate Shindle

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth talks with Kate Shindle, the president of the Actors' Equity Association. Shindle and Roth discuss the recent negotiations with the Broadway League that led to the new "Developmental Work Session."

In early 2019, AEA went on strike for the first time in New York in over 50 years, as union members were not allowed to work with League members on developmental contracts. After 33 days of developmental work stoppage, Equity and the League agreed on a new contract,. On this episode, Shindle breaks down that new agreement and explains why it was important for these changes to be made for AEA's membership.

Listen to the episode here:



