Everything to Know About Times Square's New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Times Square Alliance, One Times Square, and Countdown Entertainment, the co-organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve, have announced the official Times Square New Year’s Eve event lineup, which will feature live performances by Mark Ambor, Mickey Guyton, Rita Ora, Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers, Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TLC, Greeicy, De La Ghetto, and Kapo as well as an array of special activities and appearances that will happen throughout the evening.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square. Then, the Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) presents a spectacular Chinese cultural performance titled “A Spring Festival Celebration." In 2024, the Chinese Spring Festival which marks the beginning of the new year on the Chinese Calendar was inscribed on UNESCO's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The performance highlights Chinese flag dancing, opera, and a mix of modern and traditional music and dance to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

Returning as the evening’s host is actor and beloved TV personality Jonathan Bennett, host and co-creator of the Hallmark+ reality series “Finding Mr. Christmas,” star and Executive Producer of the Hallmark Holiday film “The Holiday Sitter,” star of the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” and host of the Food Network’s top-rated “Cake Wars,” “Halloween Wars,” and “Holiday Wars,” will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year’s Eve Host. Bennett will be joined by Jeremy Hassell – an experienced live event and celebrity interview host, most recently with Regal Cinemas, who will serve as co-host. Hassell first joined the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in 2016.

Times Square 2025 LIVE Performances

Mark Ambor performs his hit songs, "Belong Together,” “Good to Be,” and “Our Way."

Mickey Guyton performs her hit songs, “My Side of the Country,” “House on Fire,” “All American,” and the special Times Square New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before midnight.

Rita Ora performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Jonas Brothers perform on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Megan Moroney performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

TLC performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Greeicy performs on Univision’s ¡Feliz 2025!

De La Ghetto performs on Univision’s ¡Feliz 2025!

Kapo performs on Univision’s ¡Feliz 2025!

The Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) will present a cultural performance titled “A Spring Festival Celebration."

AGNEW, a New York dance group, will perform for the revelers.

Triad Brass, New York City’s 5-piece brass band featuring Grammy Award winner Jonathan Arons.

The Associated Press, the world’s oldest and largest news gathering organization, will present their year-in-review news reel highlighting some of the most memorable events of 2024.

Revelers across the globe will be able to experience the excitement of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration via the six-hour, live commercial-free webcast, enabled by Live X. The webcast will capture all the action, including the musical performances by Mark Ambor and Mickey Guyton.

The 16th annual webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop. The custom-designed embeddable video provides viewers with a full Times Square New Year’s Eve experience. This live webcast video experience is available to embed for digital media outlets, bloggers, social media editors, webmasters, and Facebook users as a source of fun and entertaining content on their own sites customized for their respective communities and networks.

The highly anticipated festivities will also include an immersive virtual experience from One Times Square – home of the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration. Through the VNYE website, people from across the globe can livestream New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square. This year, millions of Fortnite players can explore Times Square Island: a new Fortnite island based on the New Year’s Eve celebration at One Times Square. Players can access three NYE-themed games and quests through the virtual One Times Square building. The celebration will feature NYE wishes in different time zones including a live Ball Drop Celebration.

For over 120 years, Times Square has been the center of worldwide attention on New Year’s Eve, ever since the owners of One Times Square began in 1904 to conduct rooftop celebrations to greet the New Year. The first Ball Lowering celebration occurred in 1907, and this tradition is now a universal symbol of welcoming the New Year.

How to Watch

The Times Square 2025 Webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2024, and end at 12:15 a.m. ET on January 1, 2025. The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, including here, here, here, and here.

A number of broadcast networks will be airing elements of the Times Square celebration, including ABC (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”), CNN (“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen”), Telemundo (Bienvenido 2025), and Univision (¡Feliz 2025!).

Embedding codes and additional webcast information is available at TimesSquareNYC.org. Information is also provided about an additional feed that is available with open captions and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation here. Info for the Times Square New Year’s Eve television broadcast pool feed is availableat here.