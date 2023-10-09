Everything We Know So Far About the 77th Annual Tony Awards

We have answers to all of your burning Tony Awards questions!

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Broadway's biggest night will be back in 2024! The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, returns next June, honoring theater professionals for distinguished achievement in the 2023/2024 Broadway season. What can you expect this time around? We've got the scoop!

When is the 2024 Tony Awards ceremony?

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will be presented for the first time at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024. This will be the first time that the Tony Awards have been held at The David H. Koch Theater. The 2023 ceremony took place at the United Palace in Washington Heights.

How do I watch the 2024 Tony Awards?

CBS will broadcast the 2024 Tony Awards ceremony. Details on timing and streaming options have not yet been announced. 

When are 2024 Tony Awards nominees announced?

Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Specifics on when and how to watch the annoucnement have not yet been announced.

Who is eligible for 2024 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards eligibility window for the 2023-2024 season is Friday, April 28, 2023 through Thursday, April 25, 2024 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Check out a full list of what's coming to Broadway in 2024. 

Who is hosting the 2024 Tony Awards?

The host for the 2024 Tony Awards has not yet been announced.

Who will recieve a Tony Honor in 2024?

The Tony Honorees for 2024 have not yet been announced.

Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more updates on all things Tony Awards!

Photo Credit: Jon Simon



