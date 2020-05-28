Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and More to Star in Midnight Theatricals' Virtual Reading Series 

Midnight Theatricals has announced the launch of a Virtual Reading Series focused on developing new work with playwrights, actors, directors, and other creatives. Some Broadway performers have signed on for the series, including Hadestown stars Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney.

Wings!

Written by S. Asher Gelman (Afterglow) and directed by Hunter Bird (XY), follows Gavin, an event planner living in New York City, who wakes up one morning with a giant pair of white wings attached to his back. His husband, his sister, and his childhood bully all come together to figure out what to do as Gavin, confined to his apartment, is forced to renegotiate his relationship with the world around him, the people in his life, and himself. The cast features Cathy Ang (Maybe Happy Ending, KPOP), Brandon Contreras (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Robbie Simpson (Afterglow, Paradise Lost), and Zuri Washington (Bring It On: The Musical).

The Sleeping World

Written by Crystal Skillman (Mary and Max) and directed by Chloe Treat (Heartbeat Opera's Der Freischutz). When an unfinished play by the late Peter Abbey is discovered, his four closest friends - all fellow playwrights - meet in their old theatrical home to finish it in order to give it the chance to be seen on stage and to give Peter the success he never saw during his lifetime. The content of the play, however, complicates matters, as they discover that the play is about them, their friendships, and what was lost eight, long years ago. The cast features Sasha Diamond (Tommy on CBS), Ryan Haddad (The Politician), Lenne Klingaman (Waitress), and Ronald Peet (Daddy).

Back

Written by Matthew Webster (Propaganda! The Musical) and directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman (Titus Burgess: Take Me to the World, Carnegie Hall). Childhood friends Derek and Leah live in a world where a new technology lets people go back in time for a second chance at life, but in order to do so, they must leave everyone who loves them behind. The pair grapples with the ethical and philosophical issues surrounding this technology, as the allure of setting things right becomes almost impossible to resist. The cast features Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon).

This private series is using a 29-hour reading format for each play and is utilizing Zoom as a virtual rehearsal and presentation space. The casting director for the series is Kate Lumpkin, CSA. Evan Bernardin Productions is providing general management services and Jenna R. Lazar is the stage manager.

Committed to its mission of bringing new, edgy, and relevant work to the stage, Midnight Theatricals, led by S. Asher Gelman, is thrilled to continue fueling the developmental process during this time. Gelman elaborated, "Everyone we knew lost their jobs within a matter of days. We want to provide a platform for our community to not only work, but to also develop new work together, despite social distancing. We have been so impressed by the way these initial three teams have embraced this new development forum and are excited to announce future collaborations!"

