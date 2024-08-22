Ethan Slater Joins Cast of Horror Flick THE DESIGNER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway performer Ethan Slater is among the slew of names that are set to appear in The Designer, a body horror film written and directed by Em Johnson. According to Deadline, Slater will star alongside Gina Gershon, Katherine Waddell, Jesse James Keitel, Michelle Hurd, Annie Golden, Jessica Belkin, and Gwendoline Yeo.

The film will follow Waddell's character Gerry, who becomes involved with a marketing company that quickly becomes too much for her to handle. The specific details of Slater's role in the film, as well as production or release date information, have yet to be announced.

Read more at Deadline.

About Ethan Slater

Slater is known for his Broadway debut as SpongeBob in “SpongeBob Squarepants,” which earned him widespread acclaim, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. His exceptional performance garnered him the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World, and Broadway Beacon Awards. He recently returned to the Broadway stage in “Spamalot” in the roles of The Historian, Not Dead Fred, and Prince Herbert, as well as Off-Broadway in Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins as the Balladeer and Lee Harvey Oswald.

He will soon be seen as onscreen as the character of Boq in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of “Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu.