Erich Bergen to Host 'Tony Awards First Impressions Cam'

City National will present the “Tony Awards First Impressions Cam” to celebrate this year’s winners in their first moments off-stage. The 77th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 16, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.



Throughout the telecast, actor and producer Erich Bergen will host the exclusive “Tony Awards First Impressions Cam,” presented by City National, where he will be the first to speak to this year’s Tony Award winners backstage, following their acceptance speeches. The “First Impressions” exclusive content will be available to view on the Tony Awards YouTube channel, and social platforms @TheTonyAwards.



“City National Bank has been a tremendous partner of the Tony Awards and we’re thrilled to have them return for this year’s event,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League. “In addition to City National playing a crucial role in supporting the Broadway community throughout the year, they also elevate the excitement of Broadway’s biggest night by giving fans exclusive access to these amazing backstage moments.”



The 77th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*



CBS and Pluto TV will present THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 77th Annual Tony Awards. The celebration commences when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service. Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “ET” channel.

