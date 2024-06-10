Eric Idle to Embark on West Cost Tour for One-Man Musical Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy legend Eric Idle announces dates for his brand new, one-man show, "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!", starting with a West Coast tour this September. Written and performed entirely by Eric, audiences will be treated to never-before-seen sketches, original songs, jokes, the humorous wisdom that comes with being a living legend, and exactly one fart joke.

Eric Idle is, perhaps, best known as a founding member of the iconic comedy troupe Monty Python, and he's continued writing and performing nearly nonstop since those early years. He has appeared in countless films, television, radio and theater productions. He penned the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit musical Spamalot, and created the original parody rock band The Rutles. Eric is also the author of several books, including his most recent bestselling Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography.

As he looks back on his storied career and as he looks ahead to his first West Coast tour in years, Eric says, “Unfortunately, I can’t find the exit.” Adding glumly, “My role in life seems to be cheering people up.”

Tickets for Eric Idle's "Always Look on the Bright Side of Live, Live!", a nostalgic one-man musical with comedy, philosophy and one fart joke, go on sale to the public on Friday, June 14 at 10am local.

TOUR DATES

Tickets and info at EricIdle.com

9/4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

9/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

9/10 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

9/12 - Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

9/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

9/19 - Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

9/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

9/24 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

9/27 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre