Enter to Win COME FROM AWAY Tickets with Your 'Stop the World' Moment!

When Come From Away's Nick and Diane Marson met in Gander, they decided to make the most of their time together in the middle of nowhere. On their visit to Dover Fault, Nick snapped photos of Diane and the scenery, hoping to stop the world and save the moment they shared forever.



In honor of that moment, COME FROM AWAY has partnered with Lomography and BroadwayWorld to showcase the power of photography to help people explore and connect with the world.

Check out some amazing entries and learn how to enter yourself below!

TINAJAMES23: 1:28pm. Monday, August 21st, 2017. At this time, the world came together to witness a breathtaking event, the solar eclipse. People drove in from miles around to witness this phenomenon with some of their closest friends and family. As someone who adores looking at the world through a lens, I witnessed something I haven't seen in a long time, pure happiness. During this one point in time, nothing mattered except for living in the moment. Kids were running around with their glasses glued to their faces while trying to name the different shapes of the sun before totality. Parents were in awe of the phenomenon, each talking to one another about their predictions of the eclipse with such passion as if they were deciding the toppings for their ice cream sundae. Most of all, I was able to stop and look around at my friends experiencing something we will never get to see again in our lifetime. It was a true moment of "overlooking something worth taking the time to stop flying by." Each and everyone of them filled with such jubilation over the event that was taking place on that beautiful summer afternoon. Stop the world please, because it was one of the greatest love stories Nashville has ever witnessed.

SHANNONMCMAHON: It was the end of 7th Grade and my school decided it would be fun to have box car races against each class. While we were testing the car we made I captured these photos of our driver. I will always remember this project and the friends it helped me make.

19ROHAGAN: Paris from above! I loved seeing the excitement on other's faces as we finally made it to the top of the Eiffel Tower. No matter where we'd come from, we all admired the spectacular view together.

ZACHRIV: We go out to the nearby cities and take pictures. Of everything and anything we see. Every #momentwith #her is a moment I wish I could #stoptheworld.

KAATIA: This Stop the World moment was something I'd been waiting for my whole life. After 4 awesome boys, I finally got my daughter, and that daughter was finally old enough to take ballet classes. I took these on her first day, when she was filled with a mixture of joy, hope, excitement, nervousness, and courage. I never wanted to forget sharing those feelings with her, and having such a big moment in her special life.

To participate in this competition, follow these steps:

1) Share your Stop the World moments and the story that goes with them.

2) Submit up to 5 images here .

3) Remember to edit your photos and add at least 3 meta tags including the story behind the photograph. Images must be taken with an analogue or film camera and not digitally enhanced or manipulated.

If you don't already have a LomoHome, you can create one here .

The Prizes

Grand Prize Winner

1) 2 tickets to see COME FROM AWAY in New York City at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

2) An All-Access Pass to be able to photograph behind the scenes with the cast and crew.

3) A set of Lomography Simple Use Cameras to take along for the ride.

Two Runners Up

1) COME FROM AWAY Cast Album CD.

2) 30 Piggy Points for the Lomography Online Shop.

Check out how to enter below and at comefromaway.com/lomography.

This competition, which serves as the qualifying round for "Human Stories" category, is open to all, but winners must make their own travel arrangements and accommodations to stay in NYC. Submission deadline is Monday, September 25, 2017.

Related Articles