Video: Watch Sneak Peek of 'Song I Used to Know' From BEGIN AGAIN at the Old Globe





A preview clip from BEGIN AGAIN, a brand new musical heading to The Old Globe for a pre-Broadway engagement, has been posted by the San Diego theatre. The video features a performance of 'Song I Used to Know,' marking the first musical taste of the show ahead of its run on the Globe stage.

Begin Again is based on the film written and directed by John Carney; book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy; music and lyrics by Train; music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer; choreography by David Neumann; and directed by Lorin Latarro. The world premiere musical, based on the Exclusive Media motion picture, Begin Again, is produced by special arrangement with Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan, and Nicole Kramer.

Performances run September 6 to October 11, 2026, with the opening on Thursday, September 17 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, Begin Again is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over.

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