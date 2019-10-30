Emily Walton Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY; Alex Finke Set to Depart on 11/10

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Emily Walton will make her Broadway debut in Come From Away as Janice & Others on Tuesday, November 12. Emily, who starred in the national tour, is the niece of Jim Walton, who currently plays Nick & others in the Broadway company.

Alex Finke will depart the production on Sunday, November 10th.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.





