Emily Walton Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY; Alex Finke Set to Depart on 11/10
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Emily Walton will make her Broadway debut in Come From Away as Janice & Others on Tuesday, November 12. Emily, who starred in the national tour, is the niece of Jim Walton, who currently plays Nick & others in the Broadway company.
Alex Finke will depart the production on Sunday, November 10th.
So I get to say "Sorry, I'm new" on Broadway with @wecomefromaway starting November 12th. I can't believe my good fortune, or that I get to keep doing this truly remarkable show. I'm still an Islander! And yes, I'll be wearing a tiny hat plant on my head. a??i??
A post shared by Emily Walton (@ladyemilywalton) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:16am PDT
Savoring every second here at the Schoenfeld. My final performance on the rock will be November 10th. Come From Away came into my life as a beautiful surprise. I was leaving another show with only the unknown ahead of me, and then an audition for a newly opened hit Broadway show I hadn't seen came into my inbox. I had no idea what to expect, or how to do a Newfoundland accent. Somehow, the stars aligned and I found myself backstage at the Schoenfeld feverishly trying to figure out where to put the gosh darn chairs. Time flies when you're having fun...Over two years into a run and I am still surprised, moved, and deeply touched by this show. There are not words to express my gratitude to the cast, crew, band, creative team, audiences, and every member of the Come From Away family. Every day I've gotten to come to work and remind people (and myself) of our own capacity for kindness. This has been an immense and very special chapter of my life and I will cherish it always. No matter where life takes me I'll carry my Islander pride. • • • • • #broadway #comefromaway #imanislander #janiceandothers #twomoreweeks ? @emiliomk for @broadwaycom
A post shared by Alex Finke (@finkeboutit) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:42am PDT
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
