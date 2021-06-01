Eclectic Bands Continues on June 5 From Composers Concordance

Composers Concordance's ongoing series 'Eclectic Bands' continues on June 5th at The Jim Kempner Fine Art Gallery, with a concert featuring two cutting-edge groups: Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation and the Dan Cooper Quartet. Starting at 6:30pm, the two ensembles will play back-to-back sets.

The show will open with a set by the Dan Cooper Quartet, featuring Dan's distinctive compositions. Followed by poet Jim Kempner, who will present some of his verses. Then, Sound Liberation will take the stage and premiere Gene Pritsker's new half an hour composition 'Let's Save The World Suite' based on a poem by Erik T. Johnson, featuring Todd Rewoldt on alto sax, Franz Hackl on trumpet, Jose Moura on bass, Damien Bassman on drums, Erik as narrator and Gene Pritsker on guitar. The set will end with the premiere performance of the hip-hop song 'Complicit' from Gene's 'Protest' album, featuring rapper Chad 'The Brooklyn Globetrotter' Harper and a new jazz version of the song 'The Biggest Lie (Trickle Down)' based on a poem of Robert C. Ford, featuring vocalist Charles Coleman and Robert as narrator.

This performance will be held in the outdoor space of Jim Kempner's Fine Art Gallery.

Sound Liberation's set at 7:15pm will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

RESERVATIONS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eclectic-bands-feat-gene-pritskers-sound-liberation-dan-cooper-quartet-tickets-154425214975

FACEBOOK - LIVE STREAM: https://www.facebook.com/events/4481625221888613

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance.