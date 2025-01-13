EMILIA PÉREZ Composers Hope to Bring the Film to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emilia Pérez may be coming to the stage. In a new interview with The Ankler, songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille shared their hope for a live version of the award-winning musical film starring Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez.

"We would love to put Emilia Pérez on Broadway," said Ducol, noting that director Jacques Audiard had originally envisioned the project as an opera. "But even when you watch it, it looks like a live performance. As we say in French, Zoe tears off the screen; she’s beyond the screen. It’s like she’s in a theater, you know, she’s on stage. And we would so much love to see Emilia Pérez on stage."

His songwriting partner- and real-life spouse- hinted that a stage version may already be in the works. "We’d love a live version, and there have been talks," adding that there will be "More to follow . . ."

Emilia Pérez, the Spanish-language musical film, has quickly become an awards favorite this season. Written and directed by Jacques Audiard, the movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It went on to receive ten Golden Globe nominations, winning four including Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy. It is also expected to receive nominations at the 97th Academy Awards.

Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, Emilia Pérez follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. The movie is available to stream on Netflix. Find out what critics thought of the film here.