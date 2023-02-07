Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drew Gehling and Jacques C. Smith Join Anika Larsen For NYCCT’s MEET THE PARENT Discussion Series

The event will take place on Monday, February 13th, at 7:30 p.m on YouTube.

Feb. 07, 2023  

New York City Children's Theater will host their second live stream of the MEET THE PARENT discussion series for their 26th season, hosted by Broadway actress ANIKA LARSEN with guests Drew Gehling and Jacques C. Smith.

This episode will be presented live on YouTube and features a lively, informative discussion with other parents working in the theatre community. The event will take place on Monday, February 13th, at 7:30 p.m.

Ms. Larsen, the mother of two, was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL and recently appeared on Broadway in ALMOST FAMOUS. She is a member of New York City Children's Theater's Board of Directors.

Ms. Larsen says, "It was simply thrilling last season to have such honest and fun conversations with such fabulous and accomplished guests-not about their careers, but about the parenting happening alongside their careers. And it was especially gratifying to hear them say how excited they were to have conversations they otherwise never get to have. I can't wait to do more deep diving this season into the joys and struggles of it all!"

Acting Executive Director Melanie Weinraub adds, "We are so fortunate to have the incomparable Anika Larsen hosting our Meet the Parent series! For three nights during the year, we invite parents to listen as Anika engages with special guests to discuss the trials and tribulations of being a parent and how their chosen career has (or hasn't!) influenced their parenting. It's a reminder that we all share a common humanity and gives us an opportunity to celebrate that!"

Drew Gehling Broadway: Almost Famous, Waitress, On a Clear Day..., Jersey Boys. Regional: Almost Famous; Dave (Hayes Nom); Roman Holiday; The Scarlet Pimpernel in Concert, Waitress, Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.); Billy & Ray (Vineyard Theatre); A Minister's Wife (LCT); Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway). Tons of development. TV/Film: "The Blacklist," "Chicago PD," "Blue Bloods," "Instinct," "The Code," "Dietland," "The Good Fight," "Succession," "Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "30 Rock," "Smash," Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight (HBO), "Indoor Boys," "Stomach People," "Unconformity," many others. Academically, he co-authored a

paper on Singers with faculty members at the NYU Voice Center. An alumnus of both Carnegie Mellon and Columbia Universities.

Jacques C. Smith is presently playing Mafala in the Broadway company of The Book of Mormon. Previously on Broadway, he was seen in Rent (Benny). His National Tour credits include The Book of Mormon, If/Then (Steven), and Rent. Regionally, he has performed in

Dreamgirls at TUTS (Houston), Richard III and As You Like It at The Old Globe, Purlie at The Goodman Theatre (Black Theater Alliance Award, Jefferson nomination), Twelve Angry Men and Purlie at Pasadena Playhouse (FRED Award, NAACP nomination), Five Guys Named Moe at Ebony Repertory Theatre (Ovation Award), Antigone at South Coast Repertory, Blue at Paper Mill Playhouse and Arizona Theatre Company, Blueprints to Freedom and School for Wives at La Jolla Playhouse, and others. His TV credits include "Marlon," "Eagleheart," "General Hospital," "OZ" (HBO - series regular), "CSI Miami," "American Masters," "Law & Order," "ER," "The Division," among others. He received his M.F.A. from the University of California, San Diego, and his B.A. from Princeton University. (he/him/his)

New York City Children's Theater's Meet the Parent series is designed to provide opportunities for our adult audience members to connect with us and each other around issues important to them as parents, grandparents, caretakers, and fans of theater. Previous events have included

Six-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Joana Gleason, Academy Award Winner Cameron Crowe, Tony Award Winner Tom Kitt, Children's Music Superstar Laurie Berkner; The NY Times Chief Theater Critic Jesse Green; Tony Award Nominees Kathleen Chalfant and Sybille Pearson; and many more.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 26 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.


