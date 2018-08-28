Drew Gehling Returns to WAITRESS as Dr. Pomatter

It only took a taste and now he's back for more! Drew Gehling, who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter in Broadway's Waitress has just returned to the role he created. Gehling most recently starring in the Arena Stage production of Dave, which concluded its run on August 19.

Gehling replaces Erich Bergen, who joined the company on June 5.

Gehling's other Broadway credits include: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister's Wife (Lincoln Center), Billy & Ray (Vineyard Theatre), Anne of Green Gables(Lortel Theater). Regional: Dave (Arena Stage, D.C.), Roman Holiday (Golden Gate Theatre, San Francisco). TV: "Succession," "The Good Fight," "Dietland," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show." Carnegie Mellon University.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

