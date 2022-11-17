Dramatists Guild Foundation Announces 2022-2023 Fellows Class

Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced the 2022-2023 class of Fellows. The program propels the most promising creative talents to their full potential to help shape the future of theater.

The Fellows program is a year-long intensive for New York City-based, emerging dramatists who are looking to develop existing work in the next level of their careers. This cohort of dramatists will work together under the guidance and leadership of professional playwrights to develop current work in pursuit of commercial development and production.

The Fellows program also welcomes a new group of Chairs this year. Michael Korie (Flying Over Sunset, Grey Gardens, War Paint) returns as a Musical Theater Chair, joining first-time chair, Director Jess McLeod (Hamilton, There's Always the Hudson). Nikkole Salter (Carnaval, Repairing a Nation) and José Rivera (Marisol, References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot) will serve as the Playwriting Chairs for this year's Fellows class.

Fellows receive a $5,000 stipend, access to career resources, as well as the opportunity to partner with several arts organizations. At the end of the program, each Fellow will have an opportunity to participate in a presentation of their work for top theater professionals. The Fellows program is highly sought after for its uniquely successful format of partnering playwrights and musical theater writers together in the learning process, who come together bringing a variety of backgrounds, identities, styles and experiences to the program.

The 2022-2023 DGF Fellows are:

Aaron Coleman, Playwriting

Nicholas Connors, Musical Theater Writing

Joriah Kwamé Fleming, Musical Theater Writing

Matthew Libby, Playwriting

Zizi Majid, Playwriting

Julián Mesri, Musical Theater Writing

April Dae Okpwae, Musical Theater Writing

Gloria Oladipo, Playwriting

SMJ, Playwriting

The DGF Fellows program was founded in 2000 by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Janet Neipris, and Arthur Kopit, eventually joined by Susan Miller. They believed it was vital to put playwrights and musical theater writers in the same room, to learn from each other's different perspectives, to see how collaboration creates magic, and to foster community. The success of the program has been proven by the careers of various dramatists and collaborations, including launching the careers of more than 200 writers. With alumni that include Pulitzer finalists, Tony nominees, and recipients of Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, Larson Awards, Kleban Awards, and Fred Ebb Awards, the DGF Fellows program is an opportunity to grow in community and professionally.

Former Fellows include Michael R. Jackson (Pulitzer Prize Winner, A Strange Loop), Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Academy Award winner, Frozen), Rajiv Joseph (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Tony winners for Best Score, Dear Evan Hansen).

DGF Fellows is supported through the generosity of the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation.

