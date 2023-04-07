Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drama Book Shop To Host Author Noel MacNeal For Discussion On Lessons From SESAME STREET To THE BIG BLUE HOUSE

The event will take place on April 15th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Drama Book Shop.

Apr. 07, 2023  

The Drama Book Shop will host a discussion with author Noel MacNeal on his latest book, Hey, This Was Really Fun: Life Lessons from Sesame Street to The Big Blue House & Beyond. The event will take place on April 15th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Drama Book Shop (250 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018). The discussion will be facilitated by Craig Shemin, President of the Jim Henson Legacy.

Noel MacNeal is an Emmy-nominated puppeteer, known for his performances on Sesame Street, Disney's The Muppets, and the Emmy Award-winning series Disney's Bear in the Big Blue House. In his latest book, Hey, This Was Really Fun, MacNeal shares his life and the lessons he's learned throughout his career as a puppeteer, performing with legends like Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

During the discussion, MacNeal will share stories from his career, including his time on Sesame Street and the lessons he learned from working with Henson and Oz. MacNeal will also discuss his performances on other shows, including Disney's The Muppets, where he played Sweetums, and his current work as the resident puppeteer for the HBO series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Attendance at the event requires the purchase of Hey, This Was Really Fun: Life Lessons from Sesame Street to The Big Blue House & Beyond, priced at $24.00. Upon arrival at the event, guests will be directed to the register to purchase their copy of the book. Doors to the store will open at 7:15 pm and the event will begin promptly at 7:30 pm.

For more information, please visit Drama Book Shop's event page on Eventbrite or contact Events@dramabookshop.com with any questions.




